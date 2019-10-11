AVON — A Richmond man was uninjured Friday morning when the Ryder Rental Truck he was driving north on Route 4 struck a guardrail and damaged over 100 feet of guardrail.
Driver Blaine Leavitt, 49, told a deputy “he dozed off drifting to his right striking the guardrail damaging over 100 feet of guardrail and heavily damaging the truck,” Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.
Phillips Fire Rescue Department assisted Chief Deputy Steven Lowell at the scene of the accident reported at 6:42 a.m.
Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville hauled the truck away, Nichols said.
