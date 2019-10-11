A Ryder Rental truck driven by Blaine Leavitt, 49, of Richmond hit a guardrail Friday morning and damaged more than 100 feet of it and heavily damaged the truck on Route 4 in Avon, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

Blaine Leavitt, 49, of Richmond told a Franklin County deputy he fell asleep Friday and the rental truck he was drifted over and struck the guardrail on Route 4 in Avon. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

AVON — A Richmond man was uninjured Friday morning when the Ryder Rental Truck he was driving north on Route 4 struck a guardrail and damaged over 100 feet of guardrail.

Driver Blaine Leavitt, 49,  told  a deputy “he dozed off drifting to his right striking the guardrail damaging over 100 feet of guardrail and heavily damaging the truck,” Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Phillips Fire Rescue Department assisted Chief Deputy Steven Lowell at the scene of the accident reported at 6:42 a.m.

Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville hauled the truck away, Nichols said.

