PORTLAND — A scam designed to falsely inflate online reviews is sending free packages to unsuspecting Maine residents.
News Center Maine reports that in order to improve ratings on a particular item, companies will send the item to a customer in order to register the product as a “verified purchase.” The company then creates a false and flattering review of the product.
Amazon says they are aware of the problem and they are working to “ban all vendors and reviewers who abuse the system.”
The Better Business Bureau says that if you are the victim of this scam someone was able to access your Amazon account information.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Central Mainers, spirits turn out for ghost investigation at Vassalboro mill during third annual Parafest
-
Community
Pie Crawl set for Oct. 19 in downtown Hallowell
-
Nation & World
Three deaths tied to Southern California wildfires
-
Nation & World
Tokyo area shuts down as powerful typhoon lashes Japan
-
Politics
Andrew Johnson back in spotlight for 1868 brush with impeachment