SKOWHEGAN — The following cases were closed June 17-21, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Frederick W. Austin, 73, of Solon, carrying passenger on ATV without headgear May 25, 2019, in Solon, $100 fine.

Chelsea Clements, 22, of Augusta, on Sept. 20, 2018, in Detroit: two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property, dismissed. Violating condition of release Dec. 8, 2018, in Fairfield, seven-day jail sentence. On Jan. 12, 2019, in Palmyra: operating under the influence, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence.

James R. Dillon, 33, of Lexington, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 3, 2018, in Embden, dismissed.

Jean Francis, 19, of Rehoboth, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 6, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Jeffrey Gamache, 35, of Sabattus, violating condition of release May 18, 2019, in Skowhegan, five-day jail sentence.

Jacob T. Graves, 23, of Etna, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait Oct. 31, 2018, in Palmyra, $200 fine, $200 suspended.

Erin L. Laroque, 42, of Athens, domestic violence terrorizing May 2, 2019, in Athens, dismissed. Violating condition of release May 3, 2019, in Athens, 10-day jail sentence.

Kathleen E. Lee, 36, of Portland, on Oct. 19, 2018, in Fairfield: violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence; failing to provide correct name, address, date of birth and use of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jillian M. Maciver, 35, of Canaan, on Dec. 6, 2018, in Skowhegan: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension, $790 restitution; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, seven-day jail sentence; operating while license suspension or revoked, dismissed. On Jan. 11, 2019, in Canaan: criminal mischief, seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence.

Margaret A. Maloy, 25, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 22, 2018, in Fairfield, $500 fine.

Brady T. Martin, 22, of Clinton, harvest operator failing to pay within 45 days Nov. 15, 2017, in Pittsfield, unconditional discharge.

Amber Mason, 31, of Skowhegan, unlawful possession of oxycodone April 22, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Waman S. Mills, 41, of Wilton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 10, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Larry E. Munn Jr., 38, of St. Albans, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 19, 2019, in Fairfield, $400 fine, 90-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release April 14, 2019, in Hartland, 90-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 5, 2019, in Madison, 90-day jail sentence. Use of drug paraphernalia Jan. 19, 2019, in Hartland, dismissed.

Shannon L. Parlin, 31, of Norridgewock, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 25, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Paige Salisbury, 20, of Madison, minor consuming liquor Jan. 6, 2019, in Madison, $200 fine.

Michael Tayse Sr., 42, of Madison, violating protection from abuse order June 15, 2019, in Norridgewock, 364-day jail sentence all but two days suspended, one-year probation.

Sarah L. Wallingford, 28, of New Portland, operating under the influence Sept. 29, 2018, in Pittsfield, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 1, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

David Wellington, 65, of Norridgewock, domestic violence criminal threatening April 27, 2019, in Mercer, dismissed.

Jeffrey C. White, 35, of Benton, on July 13, 2017, in Fairfield: possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, four-year probation; possessing sexually explicit material of minor under 12, dismissed.

Kyle M. Wyman, 26, of Madison, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place June 14, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence.

