MOUNT VERNON — A new writer’s group, Writers of the Metroplex, will meet for the first time at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road, to decide how often to meet and to organize.
Several area people who share interest in writing and sharing poetry, short fiction, and nonfiction pieces, hope to meet other writers. Bring a piece of your work to show the members, and be ready to participate in writing workshops.
For more information, call Mary Anne Libby at 293-2954.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Ranked-choice voting has ‘Mainementum’ as it spreads across the country
-
Varsity Maine
Girls soccer: Waterville passes tough test from Erskine
-
Community
Writers of the Metroplex to begin meeting Oct. 16 in Mount Vernon
-
Business
Boos Cruise: Your western Maine Halloween attraction roundup
-
Nation & World
Shepard Smith leaves Fox News Channel