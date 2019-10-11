MOUNT VERNON — A new writer’s group, Writers of the Metroplex, will meet for the first time at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road, to decide how often to meet and to organize.

Several area people who share interest in writing and sharing poetry, short fiction, and nonfiction pieces, hope to meet other writers. Bring a piece of your work to show the members, and be ready to participate in writing workshops.

For more information, call Mary Anne Libby at 293-2954.

