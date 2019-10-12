IN ATHENS, Friday at 3:59 p.m., theft was reported on South Main Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:41 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Hospital Street and Piggery Road.

8:41 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

10:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:31 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

11:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

12:01 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Greenwood Court.

12:02 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bond Brooks Road.

4:26 p.m., rescue officials responded to report of an odor or leak of gas on Eastern Avenue.

5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Bridge.

6:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.

7:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

1:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN AVON, Saturday at 10:13 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 2:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Locke Pond Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Montcalm Street.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 11:13 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

1:42 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Square.

Saturday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

3:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls and Croswell roads.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 1:24 p.m., a fire or explosion was reported on Commercial Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 10:41 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Adams Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 12:16 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 9:31 a.m., theft was reported on High Street.

10:17 a.m., threatening was reported on Heald Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday 5:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Red Barn Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 2:32 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Center Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 12:59 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:31 a.m., theft was reported on High Street.

10:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

12:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

6:53 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Marketplace.

7:21 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Oak Street.

11:34 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

11:36 p.m., a robbery was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 11:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

11:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

4:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

6:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

7:03 p.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

7:25 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Street.

7:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:46 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pleasant Court.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Court.

10:38 p.m., assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:04 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday at 12:08 a.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

12:41 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 10:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

4:54 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:52 a.m., a fire was reported on Lithgow Street.

12:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cushman Road.

2:24 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Norton Street.

Saturday at 4:41 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

 

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Joseph M. Johnson, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release following a report of criminal trespassing on Western Avenue.

1:12 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a report of suspicious activity on Whitten Road. A full report was not available by press time.

5:36 p.m., Steven G. Flannery, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, following a reported domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

7:23 p.m., Camren Garrett, 39, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Melville Street.

9:55 p.m., John-Carlos Rodriguez, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release following a probation check on Stewart Lane.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 8:31 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a report of criminal threatening near Central and Hillcrest streets. A full report was not available by press time.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12 p.m., Scott Charles Jones, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3:25 p.m., Jamie Grey, 30, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:30 a.m., Richard Coderre, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two counts of unlawfully possessing scheduled drugs, following a report of a warrant check on Main Street.

12:30 a.m., Annamarie Donnell, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants, following a report of a warrant check on Main Street.

