SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for June 24-28, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Saige Antonio, 22, of Corinth, operating vehicle without license April 11, 2019, in Pittsfield, 12-hour jail sentence.

Robert A. Brann Jr., 45, of Whitefield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 29, 2018, in Norridgewock, three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation.

Christen A. Dore, 37, of Skowhegan, on March 9, 2019, in Moscow: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Joseph Fitzgerald, 35, of Solon, on May 10, 2019, in Cornville: operating after habitual offender revocation, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and attaching false plates, dismissed. Violating condition of release May 19, 2019, in Solon, 30-day jail sentence.

Corey S. Gardea, 26, of Clinton, operating vehicle without license Feb. 16, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine. On Sept. 4, 2018, in Skowhegan: criminal mischief, $100 fine, $900 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed.

Scott Gordon Sr., 49, of Waterville, violating condition of release March 3, 2019, in Fairfield, $500 fine.

Michael Darrin Greenlaw, 20, of Fairfield, on March 30, 2019, in Detroit: aggravated assault, 12-month Department of Corrections sentence; elevated aggravated assault, dismissed.

Joel Harkins, 39, of Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 6, 2019, in Skowhegan, $250 fine, 10-day jail sentence. Failure to comply with sex offender registry act March 14, 2019, in Madison, 12-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Frederick Hunnewell, 20, of New Gloucester, violating condition of release Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsfield, 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 3, 2018, in Pittsfield, $250 fine.

Ted Ivey Jr., 38, of Littleton, on May 20, 2019, in Skowhegan: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, two-year Department of Corrections sentence; four counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property.

Raymond Jones, 63, of Norridgewock, operating after habitual offender revocation May 8, 2018, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence. On June 24, 2019, in Madison: operating after habitual offender revocation, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Daniel Larocco, 37, of Wallkill, New York, fishing without valid license May 18, 2019, in Madison, $100 fine.

Jessica Leonard, 27, of Anson, operating under the influence March 17, 2019, in Anson, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jennifer L. Morin, 35, of Greene, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Aug. 18, 2018, in Harmony, 48-hour jail sentence.

Dennis J. Peters, 57, of Madison, use of drug paraphernalia May 7, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Joshua Petterson, 42, of Skowhegan, operation of defective vehicle Feb. 23, 2019, in Skowhegan, $100 fine.

Leah Poirier, 24, of Embden, operating under the influence Feb. 4, 2019, in Embden, dismissed.

Miranda Schmidt, 21, of Bangor, on Sept. 8, 2017, in Palmyra: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, and refusing to sign criminal summons, dismissed. Two counts of assault, Oct. 30, 2017, in St. Albans, dismissed. On Feb. 27, 2018, in Fairfield: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, six-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, two-year probation, $595 restitution; aggravated criminal mischief, falsifying physical evidence and violating condition of release, dismissed. On Jan. 30, 2018, in Waterville: Violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop, seven-day jail sentence. On Aug. 20, 2017, in Old Orchard Beach: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 17, 2018, in Madison, one-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Lindy C. Sklover, 40, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence March 23, 2019, in Fairfield, $700 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, three-year license and registration suspension.

Jennifer Smith, 35, of Plymouth, on Oct. 9, 2014, in Palmyra: assault, $300 fine, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year administrative release, $120 restitution; assault, dismissed.

Lisa Staples, 56, of Norridgewock, on March 30, 2018, in Skowhegan: unlawful possession of cocaine base, $400 fine, three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all suspended, two-year probation; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property.

Justin E. Stevens, 28, of Skowhegan, littering Jan. 5, 2019, in Canaan, $100 fine.

Madison P. Sullivan, 19, of Marshfield, Massachusetts, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 23, 2019, in West Forks, dismissed.

William J. Taylor, 26, of Norridgewock, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 23, 2019, in Smithfield, dismissed.

Norma R. Wilson, 60, of Pittsfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 18, 2019, in Fairfield, dismissed.

