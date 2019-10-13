IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.
11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Alderwood Drive and Edison Drive.
1:29 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Mill Street.
1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
1:57 p.m., an assault was reported on Bangor Street.
2:19 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bangor Street.
3:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
4 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Blair Road and Riverside Drive.
6:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Capitol Street.
7:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.
7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
8:02 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mud Mill Road.
Sunday at 12:08 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported odor or leak of gas on Arsenal Street.
12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 6:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Annabessacook Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:52 a.m., Adam S. Laverdiere, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Murray Street.
8:38 p.m., two people were reported arrested following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.
Sunday at 1:37 a.m., Mathew A. Taylor, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge following a reported theft on State Street.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Girl, 10, dies after being ejected from festival ride in New Jersey
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon Falls woman completes Triple Crown of Hiking
-
Nation & World
California power outages highlight economic disparity
-
Nation & World
Search continues for missing worker in New Orleans hotel collapse
-
Business
Working: New Gloucester’s YOLKED food truck serves it all, chicken and egg included