IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Alderwood Drive and Edison Drive.

1:29 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Mill Street.

1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:57 p.m., an assault was reported on Bangor Street.

2:19 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Bangor Street.

3:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

4 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Blair Road and Riverside Drive.

6:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Capitol Street.

7:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:40 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cony Street.

7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

8:02 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Mud Mill Road.

Sunday at 12:08 a.m., rescue officials responded to a reported odor or leak of gas on Arsenal Street.

12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 6:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Annabessacook Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:52 a.m., Adam S. Laverdiere, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Murray Street.

8:38 p.m., two people were reported arrested following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. A full report was not available by press time.

Sunday at 1:37 a.m., Mathew A. Taylor, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge following a reported theft on State Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: