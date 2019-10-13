IN BENTON, Saturday at 3:38 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Miller Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 1:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Warren Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 7:59 a.m., threatening was reported on Fir Street.

8:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on East Madison Road.

Sunday at 11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Lakewood Road.

11:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Landry Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Raymond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greeley Street.

4:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

5:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

Sunday at 9:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.

11:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on George Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 4:57 p.m., trespassing was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 12:11 p.m., threatening was reported on Mitchell Street.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dyer Street.

Sunday at 12:21 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Jewell Court.

1:08 a.m., a second noise complaint was made on Jewell Court.

9 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 12:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quaker Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., threatening was reported on Elmhurst Street.

10:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on JFK Plaza.

1:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Ticonic Street.

3:43 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Oak Street.

4:54 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Gilman Street.

6:07 p.m., a burglary was reported on Gold Street.

6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Quarry Road.

11:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 2:04 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:10 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:24 p.m., Kyle R. Leighton, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Libby Hill Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:54 a.m., Nathan Michael Withee, 40, of Madison, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, terrorizing and kidnapping.

6 p.m., Joseph Aaron Gordon, 27, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6:30 p.m., Michael Brandon Benedict, 34, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:27 p.m., Kerry Grenier, 47, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on The Concourse.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:54 p.m., Angela K. Erving, 29, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: