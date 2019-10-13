SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for July 1-5, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Joshua M. Almeida, 34, of Madison, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 10, 2019, in Fairfield, $400 fine.

Kevin Michael Ball, 33, of Madison, on Jan. 27, 2019, in Madison: domestic violence terrorizing, two-year Department of Corrections sentence, all suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, dismissed.

Jasmin-Renee T. Botelho-Laverto, 22, of St. Albans, operating vehicle without license May 31, 2019, in Palmyra, $150 fine.

Charles F. Burrill, 41, of Palmyra, operating vehicle without license May 24, 2019, in Palmyra, $150 fine.

Aaron Chadbourne, 52, of Palmyra, failing to produce permit May 8, 2019, in Palmyra, $50 fine.

Christopher Chrysler, 33, of Madison, on March 19, 2019, in Fairfield: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, 30-month Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs and unlawful possession of heroin, dismissed.

Alixandra B. Cobb, 20, of Norridgewock, disorderly conduct, fighting May 29, 2019, in Norridgewock, $300 fine.

Darren L. Costa, 54, of Skowhegan, on June 1, 2019, in Skowhegan: domestic violence assault, 364-day all suspended jail sentence, two-year probation; violating condition of release, 12-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 2, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Adam J. Dominski, 22, of Palmyra, littering April 29, 2019, in Palmyra, $100 fine.

Darren Ducharme, 25, of Lisbon, operating under the influence May 22, 2019, in Pittsfield, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jeffery O. England, 55, of Smithfield, domestic violence assault Jan. 10, 2019, in Smithfield, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, two-year probation.

Zane S. Fletcher, 22, of Embden, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit May 3, 2019, in Anson, $500 fine.

Jacob P. Foster, 44, of Clinton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 20, 2017, in Fairfield, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, two-year probation, $2,655.07 restitution.

David T. Freeman Sr., 59, of Palmyra, gross sexual assault Aug. 3, 2014, and three counts unlawful sexual contact Dec. 20, 2014, Dec. 20, 2015, and Dec. 20, 2016, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Janna Hawes, 24, of Madison, operating vehicle without license May 25, 2019, in Madison, $150 fine.

Peter W. Just, 63, of Crystal River, Florida, possessing fish in violation May 23, 2019, no town listed, $180 fine.

Blaine Amos Lee, 42, of Benton, violating protection from abuse order May 26, 2019, in Skowhegan, seven-day jail sentence.

Nicholas Joshua Hayden, 33, of Skowhegan, on May 2, 2019, in Skowhegan: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.

Maxwell Hodgkins, 26, no town of residence listed, operating ATV on public way June 8, 2019, in Concord Township, $100 fine.

Amanda M. Labbe, 29, of North Anson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 28, 2019, in North Anson, $200 fine, $168.59 restitution.

Daniel Larocco, 37, of Wallkill, New York, fishing without valid license May 18, 2019, in Moscow, $100 fine.

Thomas Lizotte, 30, of Pittsfield, on June 7, 2019, in Fairfield: violating protection from abuse order, 45-day jail sentence; burglary, dismissed.

Clayton H. Morse Jr., 38, of St. Albans, attaching false plates May 9, 2019, in Palmyra, $150 fine.

Dylan P. Nelson, 27, of Mount Vernon, operating under the influence Nov. 18, 2018, in Norridgewock, $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension.

Kathy Perri, 35, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release May 8, 2019, in Skowhegan, $250 fine.

Justin X. Pillsbury, 20, of Detroit, marijuana: under 21 years of age May 15, 2019, in Pittsfield, $350 fine.

Katrina R. Rimes, 34, of Benton, Violating condition of release July 31, 2018, in Fairfield, 30-day jail sentence. On March 19, 2019, in Fairfield: aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of heroin, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property. On July 3, 2018, in Fairfield: Aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended; aggravated trafficking of a schedule W drug and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, dismissed

Seth H. Roundy, 27, of Pittsfield, on May 8, 2019, in Pittsfield: forgery, 120-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 120-day jail sentence.

Lee Wallingford, 30, of Bangor, on Feb. 17, 2019, in Madison: domestic violence assault, 364-month Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation; domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing report of crime, dismissed. Tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim April 29, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Christopher Warren, 35, of Pittsfield, on March 25, 2019, in Pittsfield: assault, two-year Department of Corrections sentence; domestic violence terrorizing, dismissed. Domestic violence assault March 23, 2019, in Pittsfield, dismissed. Violating condition of release April 1, 2019, in Madison, six-month jail sentence.

Shane M. Wheeler, 35, of Solon, on June 2, 2019, in Madison: driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Ethan White, 26, of Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 7, 2016, in Palmyra, $200 fine.

Logan Wyman, 20, of Anson, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 25, 2019, in Anson, $100 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: