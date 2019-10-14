IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 8:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pearl Street.
11:21 a.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.
12:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Smith Street.
1:43 p.m., a well-being check was made at Morton Place.
2:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:39 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Bond Street.
2:55 p.m., a well-being check was made at Morton Place.
3:18 p.m., a well-being check was reported for an unknown location.
5:01 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.
5:05 p.m., property was recovered on Armory Street.
7:14 p.m., lost property was reported on Denali Way.
7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
Monday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on York Street.
12:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
IN HALLOWELL Sunday at 7:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN WINTHROP Sunday at 7:33 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Route 202.
4:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Town Hall Lane.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 1:09 p.m., Alfred R. Scheffler, 32, of Jefferson was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a motor vehicle crash at Western Avenue and Armory Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 5:35 a.m., a summons was issued to a 37-year-old Vassalboro woman for operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired for more than 150 days following a traffic stop at Townsend Road and Civic Center Drive.
10:11 a.m., a summons was issued to a 43-year-old Washington man for criminal mischief following a report of criminal mischief on Medical Center Parkway.
2:07 p.m., a summons was issued to a 51-year-old Augusta man for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount no more than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.
