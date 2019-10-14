IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 8:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pearl Street.

11:21 a.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

12:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Smith Street.

1:43 p.m., a well-being check was made at Morton Place.

2:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:39 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Bond Street.

2:55 p.m., a well-being check was made at Morton Place.

3:18 p.m., a well-being check was reported for an unknown location.

5:01 p.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

5:05 p.m., property was recovered on Armory Street.

7:14 p.m., lost property was reported on Denali Way.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Monday at 12:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on York Street.

12:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN HALLOWELL Sunday at 7:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN WINTHROP Sunday at 7:33 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Route 202.

4:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 1:09 p.m., Alfred R. Scheffler, 32, of Jefferson was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a motor vehicle crash at Western Avenue and Armory Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Sunday at 5:35 a.m., a summons was issued to a 37-year-old Vassalboro woman for operating a motor vehicle with a registration expired for more than 150 days following a traffic stop at Townsend Road and Civic Center Drive.

10:11 a.m., a summons was issued to a 43-year-old Washington man for criminal mischief following a report of criminal mischief on Medical Center Parkway.

2:07 p.m., a summons was issued to a 51-year-old Augusta man for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in the amount no more than $500 following a report of shoplifting on Western Avenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: