IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Beaudoin Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8:01 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Skyview Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:20 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3:08 p.m., trespassing was reported on Moore Avenue.

6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 4:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lomie Rivers Road.

Monday at 12:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Jay Road.

12:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Way.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 7:59 a.m., threatening was reported on Fir Street.

8:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on East Madison Road.

11:10 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Lakewood Road.

11:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Landry Lane.

7:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:39 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Old County Road.

8:03 p.m., assault was reported on Sophie May Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 6:52 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 3:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 9:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Harriet Street.

11:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on George Street.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN ROME, Sunday at 1:36 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Wildwood Estates.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 9 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

1:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 12:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quaker Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:45 a.m., fraud was reported on Water Street.

9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

10:59 a.m., theft was reported on Colonial Street.

1:01 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:02 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Plaza.

3:43 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lithgow Street.

6:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 11:13 p.m., Axel Harford, 30, of Newport, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on I-95 North.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:25 a.m., Joann Drew, 67, of Knox, was arrested on five charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, two charges of criminal forfeiture of property and one charge of violating conditions of release.

5:35 p.m., Amy Cummings, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal mischief and domestic violence reckless conduct.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:38 a.m., Matthew Gilbert, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Halifax Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:03 p.m., Christopher Flye, 40, of Park Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol following a motor vehicle stop on Front Street.

