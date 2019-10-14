A pickup truck, right, driven by Hal Parker, 32, Madison collided Sunday afternoon with the back of a car driven by Krysta Soule, 29, of Vienna which was stopped on Route 2 in New Sharon waiting to turn onto Post Office Road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.  Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

NEW SHARON — A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Route 2 and Post Office Road sent two people to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.

Franklin County Deputy Derrick Doucette responded to accident reported at 2:57 p.m.

A 2017 Toyota car driven by Krysta Soule, 29, of Vienna was stopped on Route 2, also known as Mercer Road, waiting to turn onto Post Office Road when a 2015 Dodge pickup driven by Hal Parker, 32, of Madison crashed into the rear of  the stopped car, according to Nichols.

The truck driver did not see the stopped car, he said.

Two people were transported to the hospital for injuries. It was unknown Monday morning which two people were taken to the hospital. The deputy’s full report was not available.

Doucette  and Sgt. Brad Scovil responded to another two-vehicle accident at 1:10 p.m. right down the road at the intersection of Route 2 and Mile Hill Road, which is also Route 27, Nichols said.

No injuries were reported when a 2007 Subaru driven by William Michaud, 69, of Belgrade Lakes pulled out in front of a 2006 Nissan driven by Spencer Wodatch, 21, of Brunswick, he said.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
new sharon maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.