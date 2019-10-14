SOUTH PARIS – Arthur H. Witherell, 88, a former resident of Winthrop, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Market Square Health Care Center in South Paris. He was born on Jan. 12, 1931, the son of John King Witherell and Phyllis (Ryer) Witherell.

Arthur attended schools in Monmouth and furthering his education in Billerica, Mass. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On Dec. 30, 1955 he married the love of his life, Elaine A. Glidden. Arthur had worked for Pratt-Whitney, NASA in Melbourne, Fla., and as a carpenter in Connecticut and Vermont, after retiring he moved back to Monmouth.

Arthur enjoyed skiing in Killington, Vt. but his passion was playing golf. He was a member of Cobbossee Golf Course.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Elaine A. Witherell of South Paris; a son, Kirt A. Witherell and his companion, Sandra Hayes of North Monmouth; a granddaughter, Bethanie Witherell; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Philip Witherell of Hallowell, Earle Witherell of Sanford, a sister, Annette and husband, Romeo Fortier of Jay.

He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Dana J. Witherell; and a grandson, Craig Grant.

Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth. Visitation from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Saturday, October 19 at the funeral home. Interment in will be at Monmouth Ridge Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Monmouth.

