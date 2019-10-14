WATERVILLE – James H. Michaud, 93, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23 and joined his beloved wife, Angeline, in heaven. He was born on July 7, 1926, son of John and Isabelle (Dechaine) Michaud.

James graduated from Waterville High School, and then proudly enlisted in the Army during WWII serving in the Occupation of Japan.

He married the love of his life, Angeline Gamache, and together, they owned a painting and paper-hanging business, James H Michaud Painting Contractor, until he retired.

Jimmy was a man of strong faith, a true Patriot, a loving husband, father and grandfather, who loved life. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his sayings, “suffering cat’s meow,” and “son of a beehive.” He loved to fish and hunt with his boys and grandsons, who all have funny stories and memories of his hunting lessons. He also loved spending time with his granddaughters who will always cherish memories of their ‘Pepere’.

James is survived by his sons, Gary and wife Cindy Michaud of Fairfield, and Bryan Michaud of Waterville, a daughter-in-law, Marjorie Michaud of Thorndike; his four grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Heather Michaud, Shawn and Meryia Michaud, Shanna and Adam Tice, Erika and Nathan Pelkey; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by three sisters, Doris Kiorpis of Bar Harbor, Verlie Harrison of Connecticut, and Sandra Pelkey of North Carolina.

There will be a ceremony at the Veterans’ Memorial Chapel, 163 Mount Vernon Rd, Augusta, on Friday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony there will be a reception at Church Hill Baptist Church, 258 Church Hill Rd, Augusta.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.directcremationofmaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »