SCARBOROUGH – T. Scott Dubay, 54, of School Street, Waterville, passed away Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Waterville, Feb. 17, 1965, the son of Thomas and Mary Dillon Dubay.

He was educated in local schools and later graduated from Waterville High School.

T. Scott recently was employed in the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Waterville.

T. Scott enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers and big ball bowling.

He is predeceased by his mother; and a brother, Robert Dubay.

Survivors include a bother, Johnathan Dubay of Portland.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Road, Buxton are entrusted with his arrangements.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider

High Hopes Club House

26 College Ave,

Waterville, ME 04091

