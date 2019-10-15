IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:21 a.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Memorial Circle.
9:33 a.m., a theft was reported on Mill Street.
10:03 a.m., a burglary was reported on Townsend Road.
11:45 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Patterson Street.
12:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bridge Street.
1:23 p.m., property was reported missing from an undetermined location.
1:27 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Hospital Street.
2:01 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:35 p.m., a well-being check was made on Hospital Street.
3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.
4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
4:42 p.m., indecency was reported on Howard Street.
5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.
8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at North Belfast Avenue and Spaulding Street.
Tuesday at 12:34 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on St. Catherine Street.
2:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
2:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wildwood Road.
IN CHELSEA, Friday at 4:17 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Dr. Mann Road.
5:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 1:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 5:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
9:12 p.m., a well-being check was made on Stone Oak Drive.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 7:17 a.m., lost property was recovered on Town Hall Lane.
9:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Greenwood Avenue.
IN WINDSOR, Friday at 11:09 a.m., a well-being check was made on Caswell Road.
Monday at 8:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:57 p.m., Seth Daniel Craig, 30, of Charlotte, was arrested on the charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer less than $500 and on an outstanding warrant following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:32 p.m., Janelle Rose Nickerson, 29, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
7:48 p.m., Edward McLellan, 58, of Kingston, New Hampshire, was issued a summons for speeding in 30 miles per hour or more over the speed limit following a traffic stop at an unknown location.
Monday at 2:45 p.m., Joshua M. Semprebon, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount less than $500 and for the sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a report of shoplifting on Cony Street.
3:21 p.m., April L. Frith, 32, of Augusta, was issued a summons for assault following a report of an assault on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 5:48 p.m., Heather E. Doucette, 42, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle under the influence following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Eastern Avenue.
