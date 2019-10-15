IN ATHENS, Monday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joaquin Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:39 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10:34 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Tuesday at 7:06 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fyfe Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 12:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Jay Road.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lavoie Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 5:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Landry Lane.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 1:59 p.m., vandalism was reported on Starks Road.

11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 10:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3 p.m., fraud was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ayer Street.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE,  Monday at 10:57 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

2:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

Tuesday at 3:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:17 a.m., sex offenses were investigated at Victor Terrace.

 

ARREST

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:52 a.m., Holly McDonald, 38, of King Street, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

