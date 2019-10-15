IN ATHENS, Monday at 12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joaquin Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:39 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.
10:34 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 10:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
Tuesday at 7:06 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fyfe Road.
IN JAY, Monday at 12:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Jay Road.
11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lavoie Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 5:06 p.m., trespassing was reported on Landry Lane.
IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 1:59 p.m., vandalism was reported on Starks Road.
11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 10:13 a.m., threatening was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3 p.m., fraud was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ayer Street.
9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:57 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
2:55 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.
Tuesday at 3:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:17 a.m., sex offenses were investigated at Victor Terrace.
ARREST
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 3:52 a.m., Holly McDonald, 38, of King Street, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
