IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Capitol Street.

12:33 p.m., fraud was reported on State Street.

1:57 p.m., a personal injury motor vehicle accident was reported at Western Avenue and Crossing Way.

2:15 p.m., an animal complaint well-being check was requested on Summer Street.

2:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

2:34 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Glenridge Drive.

2:49 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

3:22 p.m., needles were recovered on Crosby Street.

4:14 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Hospital Street.

5:28 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Canal Street.

6:21 p.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

8:14 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Drew Street.

8:16 p.m., missing persons were reported on Malta Street.

10:53 p.m., disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:42 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

Wednesday, at 12:09 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:24 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:02 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 2:26 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on River Road.

6:26, burglary was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:45 a.m., assault was reported at the police station on Church Street.

Friday at 7:06 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Costello Road.

11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the waterfront.

11:25 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Bridge Street.

11:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Street.

Saturday at 8:30 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West Street.

2:36 p.m, a well-being check was requested on Summer Street.

6:28 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Capen Road.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

10:37 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Summer Street.

Sunday at 2:33 p.m., theft was reported on Capen Road.

Monday at 2:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bisbee Lane.

6:11 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Street.

4:09 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Highland Avenue.

7:13 p.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Tuesday at 3:10 a.m., theft was reported on Central Street.

3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

4:39 p.m., property of a Gardiner resident was recovered in Augusta.

6:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

7:12 p.m., an intoxicated subject was reported on Autumn Street.

8:11 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported at the police department on Church Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 10:34 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Amity Lane.

5:33 p.m., a property damage motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 194.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, Oct. 7 at 10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 9:39 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Brunswick Road.

12:55 p.m., theft was reported at 119 Main Street.

3:14 p.m, fraud was reported on Post Road.

Thursday at 9:14 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Gardiner Street.

10:39 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Main Street.

Friday at 1:50 p.m., lost property was reported on Front Street.

Sunday at 10:48 p.m., a complaint about an animal was reported at Main Street and Lancaster Road.

Monday at 6:54 a.m., an accident involving injury was reported at southbound mile marker 45 on Interstate 295.

Wednesday at 7:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN WINDSOR, Tuesday at 2:43 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Augusta Rockland Road.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6 p.m., harassment was reported on Town Hall Lane.

6:52 p.m., a family fight was reported on Charles Street.

8:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Royal Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:29 a.m., Pedro L. Lopez, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of criminal mischief and a charge of disorderly conduct following the report of a domestic disturbance on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 10:44 a.m., Jason Currier, 49, of Edgecomb was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following reported traffic offenses on Route 202.

IN WHITEFIELD, on Tuesday, Derek A. Leigh, 34, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release on Main Street.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 1:15 a.m., Natasha Mae Nadeau, 29, a transient, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear following a call for a citizen assist on South Belfast Road.

SUMMONSES

IN ALNA, on Saturday, a 15-year-old male from Alna was issued a summers on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license and theft by unauthorized use of property in Boothbay.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:37 a.m., Jacob Swan, 34, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating an unlicensed motor vehicle following a property damage motor vehicle accident at Riverside Drive and Route 3 east.

3:51 p.m., Brandon W. Morgan, 20, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of driving to endanger following a personal injury motor vehicle accident at Bog and Old Belgrade roads.

9:02 p.m., Scott Robert Morrisette, 34, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of OUI (alcohol) and violating condition of release following a property damage motor vehicle accident at South Belfast Avenue and Hatch Hill Road.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 10:19 p.m., a 22-year-old Gardiner resident was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

IN HALLOWELL Monday at 8:52 p.m., a 34-year-old Dresden woman was issued a summons for violating conditions of release following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street.

