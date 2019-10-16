IN CHINA, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tobey Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 12:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Club House Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Ave.
1:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Gordon Plaza.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:06 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fyfe Road.
10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
5:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilton Road.
5:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Oakes Street.
Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 11 a.m., threatening was reported on Community Drive.
IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Curtis Brook Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Granite Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:10 a.m., fraud was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.
2:19 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Court Street.
9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Turner Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
8:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.
11:06 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
2:29 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
3:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.
4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Road.
5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elmwood Avenue.
6:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
8:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:58 a.m., fraud was reported on Benton Ave.
3:23 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.
4:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., terrorizing was reported on North Belfast Ave.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., Jeremy Lau, 43, of Stacyville, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.
2:52 p.m., William Landry, 78, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.
8:37 p.m., Bradley Prescott, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., Jeremy Carr, 34, of Bucksport, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.
8:50 p.m., Michael Nigro, 21, of Ticonic Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., April Goodridge, 34, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of assault.
