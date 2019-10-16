IN CHINA, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tobey Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 12:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Club House Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Ave.

1:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Gordon Plaza.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:06 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fyfe Road.

10:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

5:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilton Road.

5:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Oakes Street.

Wednesday at 8:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Box Shop Hill Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 11 a.m., threatening was reported on Community Drive.

IN KINGFIELD, Tuesday at 8:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Curtis Brook Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Granite Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 10:10 a.m., fraud was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., trespassing was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 3:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

2:19 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Court Street.

9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Turner Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.

11:06 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

2:29 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

3:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on County Road.

5:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elmwood Avenue.

6:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

8:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:58 a.m., fraud was reported on Benton Ave.

3:23 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.

4:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., terrorizing was reported on North Belfast Ave.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., Jeremy Lau, 43, of Stacyville, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

2:52 p.m., William Landry, 78, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

8:37 p.m., Bradley Prescott, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., Jeremy Carr, 34, of Bucksport, was arrested on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.

8:50 p.m., Michael Nigro, 21, of Ticonic Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., April Goodridge, 34, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of assault.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: