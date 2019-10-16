WINSLOW – Nelson E. “Bud” Hopkins, 88, of Winslow, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2019, at Trinity Hospital, New Port Richey, Fla. Bud was born in Bar Harbor, to Elizabeth (Bragdon) Nawfel, formerly Hopkins, and Nelson Hopkins, on May 4, 1933. He was married for 57 years to JoAnn (Levesque) Hopkins. Bud was a former Marine sergeant and served during the Korean War, being in the initial landing at Inchon, 1950. Later employed as an executive chef, had owned several restaurants, and was the food administrator for the WTVL Osteopathic Hospital. Upon retirement, he moved to New Port Richey, Fla.Bud is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Nawfel, Nelson Hopkins, and his stepfather, Charles “Chick” Nawfel.Bud is survived by his wife, JoAnn Hopkins; their two sons, David and Charles “Rusty” Hopkins, and his daughter, June (Hopkins) Kasierski; and their spouses, Bishop McKechnie, Kathy Hopkins, and Paul Kasierski; five grandchildren, Charles “Tyler” and Camden Hopkins, Travis, Keely (Chiuppi), and Sydney Kasierski; and one great-grandchild, Noah Chiuppi. He is also survived by his sister, June (Hopkins) Jabar, and stepbrother, Ken Nawfel. Per his wishes, Bud was cremated. An interment service will be conducted in the spring at the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta with military honors. A celebration of life will follow the service at the Winslow VFW.The family has asked that any donations, in lieu of flowers, are sent toThe Maine Children’s Home For Little Wanderers93 Silver St.Waterville, ME 04901in his remembrance.

