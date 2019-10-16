Town of Fairfield will hold its state and municipal election from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water St.

Absentee voting is available through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Voter registrar hours the week prior to election, will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, with extended hours from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

For more information, visit fairfieldme.com.

