Town of Fairfield will hold its state and municipal election from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water St.
Absentee voting is available through Thursday, Oct. 31.
Voter registrar hours the week prior to election, will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, with extended hours from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
For more information, visit fairfieldme.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Life & Culture
‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ to be staged Oct. 20-27
-
Life & Culture
Ukulele Russ to perform in Gardiner
-
Life & Culture
Corner House Band plans Madison concert
-
Life & Culture
Recycled Shakespeare Co. to perform ‘The Tempest’
-
Community
Central Maine Converge and Create Weekend Nov. 15, 16