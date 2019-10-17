IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8 a.m., an animal problem was reported on North Street.

8:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Smith Street.

9:04 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bennett Street.

9:26 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Court Street.

9:55 a.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:55 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

12:21 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Child Street.

12:25 p.m., theft was reported on East Crescent Street.

1:29 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

1:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

2:40 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Lees Court.

2:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Littlefield Street.

3:20 p.m., a loose dog was reported near South Belfast Avenue and Bolton Hill Road.

Thursday at 4:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 11:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 1:18 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Route 126.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 8:28 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Jones Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 6:07 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:44 p.m., Stacey S. Downes, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Leighton Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Oct. 11 at 4:55 p.m., Drake A. Mascal, 20, Brunswick was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle without a license and Natasha L. Barrows, 25, of Augusta was issued a summons for attaching false plates during a traffic stop on West Crescent Street.

Wednesday at 6:55 a.m., Angela Erving, 29, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Stone Street.

1:21 p.m., Gary Violette, 60, of Manchester, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Old Belgrade Road.

8:01 p.m., Joseph R. Brooks, 41, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:45 p.m., Tyla M. Maxim, 36, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates following a traffic stop on New England Road.

Thursday at 1:54 a.m., Jacob Mosier, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Northern Avenue. During the same incident, Cassie O. Veader, 33, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates.

