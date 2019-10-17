IN ANSON, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Hall Street.
IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 1:43 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 12:43 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Ridge Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.
3:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Industry Road.
4:26 p.m., fraud was reported on Holley Road.
7:14 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Sawtelle Lane.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 9:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported.
Thursday, 8:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Perkins Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 1:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.
7:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.
10:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on County Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 9:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:12 a.m., theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
3 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
9:35 p.m., threatening was reported on St. John Street.
Thursday, 8:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
1:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burleigh Street.
1:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
2:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
4:16 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Collette Street.
4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.
5:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
6:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
7:45 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.
Thursday, 3:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:41 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 3:54 a.m., Tye T Nichols, 22, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
2:50 p.m., Darah Parr Ellsworth, 60, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
6:02 p.m., Vonda Kay Scears, 54, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
11:15 p.m., Sean Reardon Sullivan, 25, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday, 12:10 a.m., Kenneth Allroy Tyler, 43, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
12:20 a.m., Abram Joseph Gould, 37, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
6:50 p.m., Lisa Erin Brynildsen, 40, of Eustis, was arrested on a warrant.
Monday, 9:51 a.m., Tim L. Murray, 39, of Chesterville, was arrested on a writ.
Tuesday, 10:13 a.m., Roy Joe Simoneau Jr., 35, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
Wednesday, 3:52 p.m., David W. Landry, 34, of Amity, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:48 p.m., Dakota S. Raven, 23, of Freedom, was arrested on charges of theft, eluding an officer, driving to endanger and possessing dynamite or poison while fishing.
4:35 p.m., Nathan J. Bartlett, 31, of New Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Thursday, 1:16 a.m., Samantha Lynn Plourd, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
