MANCHESTER / Doylestown Pa. – Elmeda L. Harriman, formerly of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence in Doylestown, Pa., after 93 wonderful years of life. “Meda” was born in Belfast on April 2, 1926, the daughter of Ephraim and Margery (Walker) Littlefield. A graduate of Crosby High School in 1943, she took great pride in her secretarial skills and worked for the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad in Belfast upon graduation. It was there she met Roger, her husband of 53 years, with whom she would share many “adventures”. She would go on to assist many businesses during her travels, ending her career with the State of Maine offices in Augusta.

Meda is survived by her son, Timothy W. Harriman and wife, Nancy Ostroff-Harriman of Doylestown, Pa., stepson, Douglas A. Harriman and wife, Christine of Hackensack, N.J.; a beloved granddaughter, Miren Elena Harriman; a dear friend, Wendy Shaw of Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by two loving rescued canines, Trip and Donnie.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roger; two sisters, Sara Sprague of Belfast and Marian Robbins of Swanville, and three brothers, Russell, Elmer, and Clinton Littlefield.

Per Meda’s request, there will be no funeral service. A day of remembrance will be held at the convenience of the family.

In keeping with Meda’s love for all animals, donations may be made in her name to the

Kennebec Valley Humane Society

10 Pethaven Ln

Augusta, ME 04330

(pethavenlane.org) or

Pets With Disabilities

635 Clay Hammond Rd.

Frederick, MD 20678

(petswithdisabilities.org)

