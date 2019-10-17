WATERVILLE – Maxwell “Mickey” Marriner, a die-hard Patriots fan, passed away Oct. 10, 2019 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 28, 1946 in Richmond, the son of Maxwell and Evelyn Marriner.

He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Julie (Littlefield) Marriner; daughters, Lisa Debock and husband, Dennis, Rebecca Marriner, Diane Olson, Tricia White, Tiffany Higgins, Tasha Burnham and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Salvatore, Kimberly, Ziane, Mattison, Isabella, Stella, Aaliyah, Allie, Mackenzie, Colby, Braedyn and Arayana; great-granddaughter, Madelyn; many friends and extended family. He will be missed by his fur babies.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Douglas, sister, Donna; and his only son, Matthew.

The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Light Inland Hospital for the phenomenal care of Mickey.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976

