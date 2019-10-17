WINFIELD, Kan. – Norman J. Beaulieu, 83, of Winfield, Kan., passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at William Newton Hospital. Born Jan. 20, 1936 in Augusta, he was the son of Patrick and Florence (Bellavance) Beaulieu. He was raised and received his education in Augusta. Norman joined the United States Navy at a young age and proudly served his country for 20 years. He married Janet Brinkley on May 1, 1982. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2008. Norman worked as a mechanic most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and bargain hunting. He was an avid music lover. He was also a car enthusiast, who enjoyed motorcycling and riding scooters as well. His immediate family includes his son, William Beaulieu of Wichita, Kan., daughter, Vickey Beaulieu of Stafford, Va.; sister, Dot Bonenfant of Augusta, sister, Alice Wilkins of Bluffton, S.C., sister, Doris Lyons of Vassalboro, and sister, Patricia Brawn of Seminole, Fla., brother, Albert Beaulieu, preceded him in death on Feb. 2, 1990. Graveside services and Military Committal Honors will take place on October 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Miles Funeral Service in Winfield is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milesfuneralservice.com.

