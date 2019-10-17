OAKLAND – Richard Alfred Rancourt, 89, of Oakland passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Waterville on Jan. 28, 1930, the son of Norbert A. and Marie Belle (Bolduc) Rancourt. In May of 1947, he married the love of his life, Patricia Roderick of Waterville, spending the next 72 years together.

Richard was an accomplished building contractor and woodworker and built and remodeled many homes in Waterville and surrounding towns. He crafted many pieces of furniture, including a beautiful hutch for his daughter.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman. He and Pat spent countless hours fishing Moosehead Lake, Wilson Pond and ponds in the Allagash. In the winter, they rode their snowmobiles over hundreds of miles of trails, enjoying the company of good friends. In his spare time, Richard loved to make jigsaw puzzles; some he framed and hang on the walls of his home today. He was also a long-suffering, die-hard Red Sox fan.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, Norbert A. and Marie Belle Rancourt; sisters, Justine Fisher, Jeannette Harding, Dorothy Fisher, Gloria Floyd, brothers, Francis, Wilbur, John and Frederick Rancourt; and stepmother, Grace Ames Rancourt.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Rancourt of Oakland; daughter, Barbara Radziewicz and husband Richard of Winslow; grandson, Richard Oliver and wife, Tracey of New Jersey, granddaughter, Rebecca Veinote and companion, Rick of Florida; great-grandchildren, Amanda Burbee of Virginia, Justin Burbee and wife, Danielle of Orono, Brian and Mathew Oliver of Pennsylvania; sister, Madeline Pooler of Oakland, brothers, Raymond Rancourt and companion, Evelyn of Fairfield, Eugene Rancourt of Fairfield; special friends, Stacy Spencer and Joan James of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

At Richards request there will be no visitation hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Pleasant Street, Waterville. A committal service will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Grove Street, Waterville.

A special thanks to Dr. David Preston and MaineGeneral Hospice & Homecare staff for their help, kindness and thoughtfulness during Richard’s last days.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make donations in Richard’s memory to the

American Lung

Association

55 W. Wacker Drive

Suite 1150

Chicago, IL 60601, or a

charity of their choice

