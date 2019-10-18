FARMINGTON — A Jay woman and a Winthrop man were indicted Thursday in relation to two separate overdose deaths involving cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

Brittany Boivin Franklin County Detention Center photo Alexander Meader Frankin County Detention Center

Brittany R. Boivin, 32, of Jay was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl and cocaine in connection with a Strong man’s death on March 30.

Alexander Meader, 27, of Winthrop was indicted on two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, cocaine and heroin and/or fentanyl, two counts of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, one count of conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, and violation of condition of release and criminal forfeiture of $759.

The charges are connected to a 55-year-old Farmington woman’s fatal overdose on March 2. Her cause of death, according to a toxicology report and medical examiner’s report, was listed as acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine, heroin, venlafaxine, trazadone and fentanyl, according to the affidavit of Farmington police Sgt. Edward Hastings IV filed with the court.

In Boivin’s case a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner indicates the cause of the Strong man’s death was acute fentanyl toxicity, according to Franklin County Detective Stephen Charles’ affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

In this case, the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a report of the man being in medical distress with a family member administering CPR. Deputies responded to assist NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and began an investigation.

Charles was aware of the deceased man’s previous drug history and Boivin’s history along with others involving conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, according to the affidavit. Charles used calls in the man’s cellphone and extracted data from it. He observed calls and texts to a phone with “Boi” who the man called “Brit” in text message conversations and other information during his investigation. Charles was also familiar with Boivin’s telephone number though Boivin told him she gave away that phone and did not have that number anymore, according to the affidavit.

The grand jury report lists the conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on or between March 15 to 30.

In Meader’s case, on March 2, Hastings responded to a report of a woman at 195 Fairbanks Road who was not breathing. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

Stephen F. Greenleaf, 56, of Lewiston, who was at the woman’s apartment, told Hastings that he and the woman had smoked marijuana and crack cocaine the night of March 1 until 4 a.m. March 2. The man retrieved two crack pipes, push rods for the pipes and a small plastic container used for insulin blood test strips and handed them to police. The container had what appeared to be eight packets of heroin and some crack-cocaine rocks, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, which included other police and a drug agent, police learned Greenleaf sent text messages to Meader on Feb. 28, allegedly arranging to buy crack cocaine March 1. Greenleaf and the woman went to Meader’s residence and bought two grams of crack cocaine for $240, according to the affidavit.

Meader was selling crack and heroin at the woman’s apartment, according to the affidavit.

When police went to Meader’s residence he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car starting to back out of the driveway. He put his hand in his pants pocket and tried to pull out heroin baggies along with what appeared to be a crack pipe, according to the affidavit.

Several empty baggies of heroin were found on him and $759 in cash. A heroin baggie he was sitting on had the word Hulk on it and matched baggies of heroin found at the woman’s apartment. Among the contents in the car were three bundles of 10 packs of heroin weighing 3.6 grams, according to Hastings.

A search of Meader’s bedroom turned up numerous empty heroin baggies, a small bag of crack cocaine, dozens of needles and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

Greenleaf was also indicted Thursday on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Penalties for conviction on the drug-related charges range from up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine to up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 fine.

A conviction for violation condition of release is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

