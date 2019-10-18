IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Circle.

8:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

9:16 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Townsend Road.

10:20 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Pierce Drive.

12:10 p.m., criminal threatening was reported at Debra’s Place.

3:59 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Tasker Road.

4:24 p.m., fraud was reported on Cummings Avenue.

6:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West River Road.

8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Littlefield Street.

9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

9:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

Friday at 1:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 9:28 a.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

10:19 a.m., an animal problem was reported at Tilbury Park.

10:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Arcade Street.

11 a.m. an animal problem was reported on Elm Street.

1:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Highland Avenue.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.

Thursday at 11:20 a.m., an assault was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

9:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Plummer Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 4:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at Goggin’s IGA on Water Street.

Friday at 4:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 4:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Stanley Hill Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 202.

Friday at 6:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Squire Court.

7:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Metcalf Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 4:43 p.m., Corey J. Dionne, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation, operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence following a car accident with personal injury on Crossing Way.

Friday at 2:41 a.m., Mathew J. Gerrish, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing following a reported disturbance on Chase Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 10:30 p.m., Jonathan E. Russell, 44, of Winthrop, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and violating conditions of bail on Metcalf Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:09 p.m., Samual K. Foster, 37, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

