IN ANSON, Thursday at 10:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Wilson Street.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 6:37 p.m., wires were reported down on Pond Road.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 6:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Allison Lane.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., trees were reported down on Murray Street.

11:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 2:39 p.m., trees were reported down on Hartland Road.

6:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 7:47 a.m., a power line was reported down on Carthage Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 5:06 a.m., trees and lines were reported down on Ridge Road.

8:04 a.m., trees and lines were reported down on Adams Road.

8:34 a.m., a fire power line was reported down on Sand Pond Road.

8:42 a.m., a power line was reported down on Smith Road.

11:14 a.m., a power line was reported down on Sanborn Hill Road.

12:04 p.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Ridge Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 7:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Maple Ridge Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 8:31 p.m., a fire was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., a caller from Philbrick Lane reported a scam.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 7:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennebec River Road.

Friday at 5:23 a.m., wires were reported down on East Shore Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:04 a.m., harassment was reported, no location given.

2:14 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Back Road.

Friday at 8:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 6:25 a.m., a power line was reported down on Seamon Road.

6:28 a.m., a power line was reported down on Whittier Road.

6:43 a.m., a power line was reported down on Knowlton Corner Road.

7:10 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Whittier Road.

7:28 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Town Farm Road.

7:33 a.m., a power line was reported down on Main Street.

7:45 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Knowlton Corner Road.

8:09 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:52 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Town Farm Road.

12:06 p.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Cowen Hill Road.

2:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairbanks Road.

3:08 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:58 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

11:19 p.m., a power line was reported down on Voter Hill Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 8:36 a.m., a power line was reported down near Foster Hill and Gilkey Hill roads.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 11:44 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on North Merrill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 5:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Moore Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Thursday at 6:45 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Industry Road, near Shaw Hill.

1:03 p.m., a power line was reported down on West Shore Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 1:22 p.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Narrow Gauge Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 2:16 p.m., a theft was reported on Landry Lane.

IN MADRID, Thursday at 7:04 a.m., a power line was reported down on Fish Hatchery Road.

IN MOSCOW, Friday at 5 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Canada Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 7:25 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Lane Road.

7:50 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Mile Hill Road.

8:43 a.m., a power line was reported down on Beans Corner Road.

8:55 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Mile Hill Road.

3:28 p.m., a power line was reported down on Mile Hill Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Thursday at 4:35 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on New Vineyard Road.

6:37 a.m., a power line was reported down on New Vineyard Road.

7:29 a.m., a power line was reported down on Anson Valley Road.

8 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Anson Valley and Miller roads.

8:11 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Anson Valley Road.

7:03 p.m., a vehicle-car crash was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on County Road.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 10:43 a.m., a caller from Weeks Road reported a scam.

5:35 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Estes Avenue.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 5:50 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Bridge Street.

7:24 a.m., a power line was reported down on Toothaker Pond Road.

2:17 p.m., a power line was reported down on Dill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Leighton Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., a power line was reported down on Main Street.

1:38 p.m., fraud was reported on Rumford Road.

8:55 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Brackett Drive.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 3:28 p.m., trees were reported down on Springer Road.

IN SALEM TOWNSHIP, Thursday at 6:08 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Baker Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 1:34 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:53 p.m., loud noise was reported on Water Street.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Butler Street.

10:07 p.m., a violation of bail or a protective order was reported on Waye Street.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported, no location given.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 2:21 p.m., trees were reported down on East Pond Road.

IN SOLON, Friday at 7:55 a.m., trees were reported down on Rowell Mountain Road.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 10:50 a.m., trees were reported down on Gilmore Road.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 7:51 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Burbank Hill Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 4:24 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Stanley Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:26 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Front Street.

8:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

11:15 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported at Countryside Trailer Park on Corvette Drive.

1:29 p.m., noise was reported on Western Avenue.

3:43 p.m., a theft was reported on Gold Street.

5:52 p.m., a caller from Edgewood Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

6:58 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:46 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:09 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:29 p.m., an assault was reported on North Street.

Friday at 12:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Common Street.

4:35 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

5:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

5:28 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WELD, Thursday at 6:55 a.m., a power line was reported down on West Side Road.

7:02 a.m., a power line was reported down on Phillips Road.

7:37 a.m., a power line was reported down on Phillips Road.

10:16 a.m., a power line was reported down on School Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 5:40 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Weld Road.

7:07 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Pond Road.

7:57 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Sewall Street.

9:41 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

9:51 a.m., a tree and lines were reported down on Munson Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:47 p.m., a caller from Victor Terrace reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

Friday at 8:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 5:40 p.m., Jennifer Mathers, 32, of East Dixfield, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7:24 p.m., Maxwell James Testa, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of refusing to stop for an officer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 1:16 a.m., Samantha Lynn Plourd, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

9:38 a.m., Nicholas Ryan Carter, 26, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3:51 p.m., Brian C. Hall, 32, of Stillwater, was arrested on a charge of possession of scheduled drugs.

8:39 p.m., Christopher Lee Williams, 40, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:32 p.m., Edward Francis Cowan, 72, of Starks, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at 12:32 a.m., Laurel Albert Hubbard, 55, of Montville, was arrested on charges of violation of a protection from abuse order and aggravated criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:32 p.m., Benjamin Bourassa, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.

11:23 p.m., Timothy Bard, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:13 a.m., Brandon A. Bellefleur, 37, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

11:29 p.m., Lynn Deveau, 46, of Bradley, was summoned on a charge of assault.

