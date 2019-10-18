JACKMAN – Mary Jo Foster, 65, of Jackman, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Jackman Area Health Center. Mary Jo was born on Feb. 25, 1954 in Camp Gordon, Ga., a daughter of Louis and Mary (Miles) Pelletier. She graduated from Lawrence High School, class of 1972, went on to attend University of Maine at Augusta, receiving an associates degree in Health Science and Nursing.

She worked for more than 15 years at Klearview Manor in Fairfield, later she was the director of nursing at Northland Living Center in Jackman.

Mary Jo enjoyed camping, fishing, long rides in the woods, her yearly destination vacations, meeting new people, making friends. When she retired she like to spend time on Facebook, where she could stay connected with friends and family.

She was predeceased by her father, Louis Pelletier; her brother, Terry Pelletier; and by her beloved dog, Lucky.

Mary Jo is survived by her mother, Mary Pelletier of Fairfield; her husband of 46 years, Larry Foster of Jackman; her two sons, Jacob Foster of Clinton and Derek Foster and his wife, Kerri of Vassalboro. She is survived by her sister, Debra Rossignol and her husband, Wayne of Oakland; her two grandchildren, Ellie and Camden Foster; by a sister-in-law, Cindy Foster of Waterville; nephew, Westley Rossignol of Oakland, niece, Deann Michaud of Fairfield, nephew, Christopher Pelletier of Pittsfield, niece, Mattie Lajoie; as well as many other loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

