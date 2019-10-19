IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Sunset Avenue.
8 a.m., littering was reported on Melville Street.
9:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.
10:08 a.m., a past burglary was reported on State Street.
11:01 a.m., fraud was reported on West River Road.
11:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:24 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Western Avenue.
2:35 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.
3:39 p.m., firefighters responded to investigate a potential gas leak on Murray Street.
4:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Armory Street.
5:03 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Washington Street.
6:31 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Anthony Avenue.
10:25 p.m., simple assault was reported on Chapel Street.
Saturday at 12:31 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
1:44 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
1:57 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
2:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 1 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
3:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Circle.
6:26 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.
6:43 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
8:09 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road and Red School House Road.
Saturday at 2:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
2:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilder Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 11:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Mary Street.
4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.
Saturday at 4:19 a.m., assault was reported on Pennell Street.
9:05 a.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Burleigh Street.
10:21 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.
11:35 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
11:44 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
11:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
12:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Moor Street.
1:49 p.m., assault was reported on Gold Street.
3:33 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennebec Street.
4:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.
7:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.
10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
11:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
Saturday at 2:32 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 5:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Davis Court.
11:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:31 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.
11:38 a.m., burglary was reported on Millennium Drive.
12:37 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Danielson Street.
2:18 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.
Saturday, 2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.
IN WINTHROP, Friday at 7:46 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Memorial Drive.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:11 p.m., Jasmine Mae Waterhouse, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on Lees Court and charged with assault.
10:11 p.m., Matthew Jewett, 34, of Bath, was arrested on Stone Street on a violation of probation hold.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:09 p.m., Samantha Rose White, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.
7:23 p.m., Christopher Robert Raiche, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of possession of sexually explicit materials.
11:05 p.m., Timothy B. White, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault, criminal mischief and assault.
Saturday, 3:37 a.m., Richard George Soroka, 40, of Athens, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:20 p.m., Queen M. Akers, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 12:34 a.m., Michael Rippett, 46, of Danvers, Mass., was arrested on three warrants.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:35 p.m., Yvette M. Levesque, 66, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Commerce Drive by police responding to a report of an accident in which no injuries were reported.
Saturday at 2:34 a.m., Timothy M. Goodwin, 38, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of failing to make oral or written accident report on West River Road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Cross country: Winthrop girls earn first MVC championship
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Oct. 20 police log
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Farmington family surprised with Disney World trip
-
New England
Artist uses ‘historic’ markers to raise climate awareness in New Hampshire, Massachusetts
-
Food & Dining
Move over, Honeycrisp: New apple to debut at grocery stores