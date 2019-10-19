IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Sunset Avenue.

8 a.m., littering was reported on Melville Street.

9:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.

10:08 a.m., a past burglary was reported on State Street.

11:01 a.m., fraud was reported on West River Road.

11:24 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:24 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Western Avenue.

2:35 p.m., fraud was reported on Capitol Street.

3:39 p.m., firefighters responded to investigate a potential gas leak on Murray Street.

4:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Armory Street.

5:03 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Washington Street.

6:31 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Anthony Avenue.

10:25 p.m., simple assault was reported on Chapel Street.

Saturday at 12:31 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

1:44 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

1:57 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

2:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 1 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

3:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Circle.

6:26 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Avenue.

6:43 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

8:09 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton Road and Red School House Road.

Saturday at 2:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilder Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 11:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 1:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:15 a.m., threatening was reported on Mary Street.

4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

5:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:05 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jackson Street.

Saturday at 4:19 a.m., assault was reported on Pennell Street.

9:05 a.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Burleigh Street.

10:21 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Street.

11:35 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:44 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

12:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Moor Street.

1:49 p.m., assault was reported on Gold Street.

3:33 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Kennebec Street.

4:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Elm Plaza.

7:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

10:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

11:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

Saturday at 2:32 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 5:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Davis Court.

11:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:31 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

11:38 a.m., burglary was reported on Millennium Drive.

12:37 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Danielson Street.

2:18 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

Saturday, 2:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 7:46 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Memorial Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:11 p.m., Jasmine Mae Waterhouse, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on Lees Court and charged with assault.

10:11 p.m., Matthew Jewett, 34, of Bath, was arrested on Stone Street on a violation of probation hold.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:09 p.m., Samantha Rose White, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest.

7:23 p.m., Christopher Robert Raiche, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of possession of sexually explicit materials.

11:05 p.m., Timothy B. White, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault, criminal mischief and assault.

Saturday, 3:37 a.m., Richard George Soroka, 40, of Athens, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:20 p.m., Queen M. Akers, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 12:34 a.m., Michael Rippett, 46, of Danvers, Mass., was arrested on three warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:35 p.m., Yvette M. Levesque, 66, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Commerce Drive by police responding to a report of an accident in which no injuries were reported.

Saturday at 2:34 a.m., Timothy M. Goodwin, 38, of Fairfield, was summoned on a charge of failing to make oral or written accident report on West River Road.

