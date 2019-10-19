WATERVILLE – Harriet Frances (Sawtelle) Hosea, 84, of Waterville, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 16, 2019, at Lakewood Continuing Care, surrounded by her loving family.She was born on Crommett Street in Waterville on Nov. 4, 1934, the daughter of Arthur C. and Ruth (Fotter) Sawtelle . She grew up in Waterville and attended the Advent Christian Church and Waterville High School. She received her teaching degree at Farmington State Teachers College where she graduated in 1956. Harriet met the love of her life, Lowell Amos Hosea, at an Advent Christian camp meeting. She asked him to hold her purse for a moment and after that, they held one another’s heart. The two were married on July 28, 1956. They were the proud parents of five children, Chip, Julie, Tim, Dennis, and Jeff. Lowell and Harriet lived a simple, yet beautiful life that was built on hard work and centered on Christ. Their home was rooted in faith, laughter and love and that legacy has trickled down throughout the generations. At the heart of Harriet’s home was her piano, which she began playing when she was five years old. Her family has such fond memories of gathering around and singing beloved hymns and carols. Music was part of who Harriet was. She used her gift to bless others in the community, including the nursing home where she resided. She played for many local churches including Calvary Temple and Getchell Street Baptist church and was honored to play for the Billy Graham Crusade. She was always pleased to play the piano for the Lord whenever asked, but what brought her the greatest delight was playing alone in the living room of her home for her Savior. She would walk across the creaky floor and sit at the piano bench, a small light flickered on the piano top, and she would pour out her heart through song to her Lord, “as if it were the amphitheater of the world”. Together, Lowell and Harriet successfully ran Hosea’s Strawberry Farm on the Rice Rips Road in Oakland. Their children and grandchildren would work alongside them, as able, running the stand, planting/picking berries, and working in the strawberry hut. Lowell passed away Jan. 14, 1993 and the strawberry farm was closed the following year. Harriet was a beloved teacher in the community. She started her career at Clinton Elementary School and went on to teach at Colby College Nursery School. She finished her teaching career at Temple Academy where she was overjoyed to instruct several of her grandchildren. In her later years in life, Harriet worked at the Maine Made Shop. She loved serving the community of Waterville and greeted everyone with a smile. Harriet’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and was blessed beyond measure to have such a large family. She would carry around a photo album in her purse to show others of her treasured blessings and would brag often about her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harriet enjoyed having large gatherings at her house centered around food and family. Her love warmed the room and even if you were the only person in her presence, she had a way of making you feel like the most important person in the world. Harriet was a woman of grace and dignity. Her faith was unwavering, even in the midst of hardship. She spoke of her Savior and reflected His love in both word and deed all of her days.Harriet spoke with wisdom and faithful instruction was always on her tongue. She was the matriarch of the Hosea tribe and we arise and call her blessed. Many women do noble things, but you, our precious mother and grandmother, you surpass them all. Harriet is survived by her children, Julie Gee and her husband, William of Belgrade, Lowell “Chip” Amos Hosea Jr. and his wife, Anna of Albermarle, N.C., Timothy Hosea and his wife, Wendy of Oakland, Dennis Hosea and his wife, Dixie of Clinton, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Angela Hosea of Oakland. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. She was reunited in heaven with those who went before her including her husband, Lowell Hosea; her youngest son, Jeffrey Alan Hosea; her brother, Arthur “Bud” Sawtelle, and sister, Marilyn Dickey. A memorial service will be held at Veilleux Funeral Home at 8 Elm Street in Waterville, Maine on Oct. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m., please visit their website www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to view a video collage and share your condolences with Harriet’s loved ones. The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Lakewood Continuing Care in Waterville, especially the extraordinary staff at Moonlight Bay where Harriet was the past three years. Your love and respect both to our precious Harriet over the years, and to the family as we stood vigil for the past week, was beautiful to witness. Thank you for your gift of love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.

