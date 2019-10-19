OAKLAND – Laurel L. Stubbs, 58, of Oakland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 9, 2019.

Laurel was born on Oct. 29, 1960, in Waterville, to Merle and Verna (Nickless) Stubbs.

Laurel enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, he enjoyed woodworking, talking on his CB radio and tinkering on anything that needed repair or improvement. Laurel cared for the people around him. If anyone needed a helping hand, Laurel would be one of the first to volunteer.

Laurel was predeceased by his mother, Verna (Nickless) Stubbs and his father, Merle Stubbs.

He is survived by his brother, Bernie Stubbs of South China; daughter, Amber Stubbs of Skowhegan; cousins, Brandon Niles and his partner, Lisa Creamer of Winslow; partner, Katy Barker of Oakland; longtime friends, Lisa and husband, Travis Moulton of Oakland, Richard Paquin of Waterville, Carol Welch, her partner, Peter of Fairfield and Raymond of Waterville; and Laurel will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a celebration of life on October 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield VFW, 246 Main St., Fairfield, ME 04937.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

