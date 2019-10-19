BANGOR – Lucille Diana (Theberge) Veilleux, 81, of Augusta, passed away peacefully at Northern Light EMMC in Bangor on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Augusta, the daughter of Robutel L. and Elizabeth Diana (Parent) Theberge.

“Lucy” was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church, a graduate of St. Augustine Catholic School and Cony High School. In 1956 she married Robert Veilleux, and together they raised three children on Monroe Street in Augusta. Robert predeceased her in 2010.

Lucy retired in 2011 after a long career with the State of Maine.

Lucy loved the ocean and never missed an opportunity to spend time there, especially Pemaquid Point and Acadia National Park. In her younger years, she enjoyed time at the family cottage on Bailey’s Island. It was a fact that no lobster was safe in her presence. She loved to dance, and in later years spent many happy times traveling to dance clubs. She accompanied her children on many enjoyable trips around the country and Canada. Once her children were out on their own, she enrolled in psychology classes, often secretly practicing this newfound knowledge on them. In her middle years, she took up Tai Chi, much to her children’s great surprise. Lucy loved to shop and never went out in public looking less than her best.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Ann Graham and husband, Garry of Burlington, N.C.; Sherrie Lynn Newcombe and husband. Glendon, of Glenburn, a son, Timothy James of Northboro, Mass.; a granddaughter, Jessica Ann Maynard and husband, Joseph of Grantham, N.H.; two brothers, Richard Theberge of West Gardner and his spouse, Jacqueline “Beth”, and Norman Theberge of Union and his spouse Susan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Lucy was truly one of a kind and she will be greatly missed by us all.

The family would like to thank the staff of Winterberry Heights Assisted Living, Bangor, for their kind attention while Lucy was in their care

At Lucy’s request, there will be no visitation. A committal service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m., Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd. Augusta. Arrangements by Plummer’s Funeral Home, plummerfh.com

Those who wish to remember Lucille may make contributions in her name to the

Alzheimer’s Association of Maine

383 US Route 1 Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

www.alz.org/maine

