NORTH PORT, Fla. – Margaret J. Veilleux, loving wife, mother and grandmother, 87, of North Port, Fla, formerly of Prospect, Conn. and Long Pond, Maine, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

The youngest of nine children, Margaret was born August 22, 1932 in Long Pond, the daughter of the late Joseph LeClaire and Emilia (nee Lepine) LeClaire.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alfred Veilleux.

She will be greatly missed by her children, daughter, Maureen Frederick of North Port, Fla., sons, Gary (Heidi) of Waterbury, Conn, Steven (Edie, predeceased) of Oakville, Conn., Ronald (Sandy Casale) of Silver Springs, Fla. and Lee (Lettie) of Waterbury, Conn; grandchildren, Dawn, Jennifer, Daniel, Laura, Kristofer; and three great-grandchildren’ and many nieces, nephews; and friends.

She loved her dogs, Roxi and Bijou, playing the organ, card games, reading and enjoyed watching the UConn Women’s Basketball, New England Patriots Football, and the local Tampa Bay teams and loved family gatherings.

We wish to extend a special thank you to Heidi Veilleux who provided excellent care with such tender love, gentleness, kindness and professionalism to Margaret and family.

Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla. Burial will be at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)

P.O. Box 96684

Washington, D.C.

20090-6684

