CANAAN – Nancy L. Olson, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 15, 2019, in Bangor She was born July 7, 1941, in Beverly, Mass., the daughter of Clarence and Ella (Butman) Lindsey. Nancy’s life was an example of truly caring for others driven by her own personal experiences and faith. She was a member of The Salvation Army for 30 years where she volunteered in various programs reaching out to children, youth, and seniors. She loved singing and enjoyed visiting nursing homes to bring cheer to the residents. She was an amazing hostess and always the life of the party. She had a quick wit and a smile, joke, and hug for those around her. She dearly loved God, her family, her cats and her helper for many years, Mary Carter. Her greatest love was her husband of 38 years, Richard. Together, they showed the love of God through kindness and generosity to others in countless ways. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard E. Olson; four sisters, Mabel, Roberta, Pearl, Patricia and two brothers, Francis, and Benjamin. She is survived by a brother, Robert; sons, Mark Melanson of Lewiston, Richard Olson Jr. of Waterville, Robert Olson of Dallas, Texas, James Olson of Brunswick, and daughters, Pamela Corey of Nashua, N.H., Karen Olson of Nashua, N.H., Nancy Angulo of Girard, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Baptist Church, 726 Western Avenue, Manchester, Maine.

