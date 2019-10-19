The Augusta Country Club Women’s Golf Association recently hosted its Fourth annual ACC Cares tournament. Raising funds to be donated to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care was the original idea for this event.

Diane Curtis and Marsha Cottrell, two of the three founding committee members, said “We are so grateful for our golfing community that this annual fundraiser has grown to become such a significant event of the season,” according to a news release from the association.

Many area businesses and community members supported the tournament by serving as sponsors or donating towards raffle prizes helping raise $17,500. These proceeds will be used to purchase new wheelchairs for the cancer center.

This year’s major sponsors were Charlie’s Motor Mall, Performance Food Service-NorthCenter with Greg and Dot Piper, The Maine Cabin Masters and B&S Paving. Corporate sponsors were Augusta Facial & Oral Surgery/Dr. Robert Berube, Augusta Fuel Company, BUBS Redemption Center, Franklin Savings Bank, G&E Roofing and JS McCarthy Printers.

Supporting sponsors were Bangor Savings Bank, Stephen, Marsha, and Reagan Cottrell, Evergreen Dental/Dr. Heather Harper and Dr. Peter Shumway, William Adamson Financial Services and Cheryl Goldstein. There also were 30 Hole sponsors.

Longtime ACC member and 13-time winner of the Maine Amateur, Mark Plummer, has participated in the tournament for the last two years. “It’s a wonderful tournament, run by wonderful ladies, for a wonderful cause!” said Plummer, according to the release.

Next year the tournament will be held on Aug. 20.

