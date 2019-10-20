AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed October 9-16, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Jonathan Afanador, 24, of Bronx, New York, assault on an officer July 21, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Marcus T. Allen, 42, of Oakland, two counts operate after habitual offender revocation Aug 29, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Kerry A. Bailie, 42, of Manchester, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 11, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 27, 2019, in China, 24-hour jail sentence.

Ryan Anthony Beaudette, 38, of West Gardiner, on Feb. 14, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, seven-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; failure to register vehicle, dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 23, 2015, in Litchfield, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 18 months suspended, three-year probation, $129,000 restitution. Violating condition of release April 14, 2019, in Farmingdale, four-day jail sentence.

Eugene K. Bell, 72, of Oakland, on Feb. 5, 2017, in Oakland: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Heidi M. Bickford, 31, of Waterville, theft by deception Aug. 17, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Timothy E. Boothby, 51, of Augusta, unlawful sexual touching Sept. 22, 2018, in Albion, 12-day jail sentence.

Robert Bott, 40, of Hartford, on March 21, 2019, in Litchfield: assault, $300 fine, five-day jail sentence; criminal mischief, five-day jail sentence, $200 restitution; obstructing report of crime, dismissed.

Jasmine L. Bouthot, 35, of Oakland, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Sept. 19, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Nathan M. Brackett, 32, of Saco, theft by deception Feb. 25, 2019, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence.

Jonathan Brewster, 38, of Winslow, assault May 10, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Jessica Brickett, 35, of Oakland, operating under the influence March 2, 2019, in Waterville, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Dustin B. Brooks, 33, of Litchfield, on June 2, 2019, in Augusta: reckless conduct, six-month jail sentence, $55 restitution; violating condition of release, 30-day jail sentence; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, dismissed.

Laurie Ann Brophy, 40, of Waterville, on June 5, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Hunter Brown, 18, of Fairfield, on March 17, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license conditions/restrictions and criminal mischief and minor possessing liquor, all dismissed.

Travis W. Burns, 44, of Pittston, operating while license suspended or revoked June 15, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Alisa Carey, 19, of Waterville, reckless conduct April 1, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jerry E. Carson, 53, of Winslow, on June 1, 2019, in Winslow: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Cristina Chaplin, 36, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 5, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Leila A. Clark, 30, of Madison, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 15, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kyle Cunningham, 31, of Readfield, on June 4, 2017, in Readfield: disorderly conduct, fighting, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year administrative release; assault, dismissed.

Shawn A. Cyr, 33, of Monmouth, on March 20, 2019, in West Gardiner: failure to register vehicle, $100 fine, $100 suspended; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.

Sarah D. Deslandes, 33, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence April 13, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Christine R. Douglass, 31, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked June 7, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joseph Dunn, 41, of Belgrade, possessing butyl or isobutyl nitrate July 28, 2019, in Belgrade, $100 fine.

Carrie Emerson, 41, of Friendship, operating under the influence Dec. 16, 2018, in Sidney, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jason R. Farrell, 44, of Winthrop, on June 29, 2019, in Winthrop: reckless conduct, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, dismissed.

Douglas R. Fickett, 32, of Norridgewock, operating after habitual offender revocation and operating while license suspended or revoked May 26, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

John W. Fuller II, 43, of Augusta, domestic violence assault April 19, 2019, in Randolph, dismissed.

Dave A. Gettles, 51, of Saco, on June 27, 2019, in Augusta: violating condition of release, 24-hour jail sentence; criminal mischief, 24-hour jail sentence.

Mitchell W. Gilley, 50, of Waterville, on July 25, 2018, in Waterville: burglary of a motor vehicle, 24-hour jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle, 24-hour jail sentence; five counts burglary of a motor vehicle, dismissed.

Daniel Goodrich, 43, of Waterville, on June 1, 2019, in Waterville: assault, $300 fine, $150 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence; assault, dismissed.

Penny M. Goodwin, 62, of Augusta, assault Nov. 7, 2018, and violating condition of release Dec. 24, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Spencer Gordon, 19, of Waterville, on May 20, 2019, in Waterville: criminal mischief, 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 60-day jail sentence, $2,525 restitution; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence, one-year probation, $2,525 restitution; burglary, dismissed. On Aug. 8, 2019, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 60-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 60-day jail sentence; burglary, dismissed.

Barry E. Grant, 38, of Augusta, robbery July 23, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Johnny A. Gray, 58, of Alna, domestic violence assault July 17, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Jeremy B. Greenan, 34, of Augusta, violating condition of release July 26, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Daniel J. Gurski, 28, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence June 15, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Zachary Hall, 31, of Leeds, on June 15, 2019, in Winthrop: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension; violating condition of release, two-day jail sentence.

Bradford L. Harris, 54, of Waterville, theft by receiving stolen property Aug. 7, 2018, in Waterville, 20-day jail sentence.

Walter B. Hawkins, 29, of Waterville, on Dec. 3, 2018, in Waterville: theft by deception, 179-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; theft by deception, dismissed.

Donte Henderson, 31, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license Nov. 24, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Saray Hodgkins, 26, of Jefferson, endangering the welfare of a child May 9, 2018, in Windsor, 90-day jail sentence, one-year administrative release.

Nicholas Walter Honas, 38, of Hallowell, on Aug. 2, 2019, in Hallowell: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 70 days suspended, two-year probation; refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, 30-day jail sentence; criminal restraint, 30-day jail sentence; domestic violence criminal threatening, dismissed. Criminal mischief July 20, 2019, in Hallowell, 30-day jail sentence, unconditional discharge.

Ashlee E. Hosier, 19, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 3, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Scott P. Huard, 52, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked June 4, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Brandon Bo Willie Huff, 24, of Bangor, on May 30, 2019, in Sidney: motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Felicia L. Ingraham, 26, of Augusta, assault April 15, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Isabella Constance Jackson, 22, of Bath, on May 25, 2019, in Pittston: operating while license suspended or revoked, $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Johnson, 34, of Waterville, operating under the influence Aug. 24, 2016, in Waterville, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Criminal mischief Oct. 7, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Blake Owen Jordan, 32, of Lewiston, operating under the influence May 19, 2019, in Waterville, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Ronald Liberty, 56, of Benton, domestic violence terrorizing Nov. 3, 2018, in Benton, dismissed. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention and refuse to stop Nov. 2, 2018, in Benton, dismissed.

Anne Katherine Linden, 50, of Augusta, operating under the influence Oct. 11, 2019, in Winthrop, $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Travis J. Lovell, 32, of Clinton, on June 9, 2019, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $400 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended.

Lonny A. Lyons, 47, of South China, domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime Nov. 12, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jeffery Mador, 20, of Fairfield, on May 20, 2019, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence, $2,525 restitution; criminal mischief, dismissed.

Tuner Malatos, 22, of Waterville, operating under the influence Sept. 21, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 90-day jail sentence all but 96 hours suspended, one-year administrative release, 150-day license suspension.

Schuyler W. Mann, 30, of Skowhegan, on April 8, 2018, in Belgrade: reckless conduct, $500 fine; driving to endanger, dismissed.

Keith S. Marriner, 59, of Augusta, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Oct. 30, 2018, in Augusta, $400 fine, $400 suspended, three-year all suspended Department of Corrections sentence, two-year probation; Four counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Oct. 30, 2018 and Nov. 1, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Alice McDonald, 24, of Oakland, on May 16, 2019, in Oakland: endangering the welfare of a child, 90-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation; violating condition of release, unconditional discharge.

Jeffrey D. McFadden, 46, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 1, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

Dylan Shane McMahon, 23, of Wiscasset, operating under the influence, June 1, 2019, in Randolph, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. On June 1, 2019, in Windsor: criminal mischief, $500 restitution; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed.

Jason R. Meader, 52, of Vassalboro, violating protection from abuse order July 24, 2019, in Vassalboro, 21-day jail sentence.

Paul R. Migliaccio, 35, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 17, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Shawn D. Minnihan, 57, of Durham, on April 30, 2019, in Gardiner: failure to register vehicle, $250 fine; attaching false plates, dismissed.

Natasha Nadeau, 29, of Waterville, criminal trespass July 17, 2019, in Waterville, 12-hour jail sentence.

John Newton, 55, of Sidney, theft by receiving stolen property Nov. 1, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

Michael Nigro, 21, of Waterville, violating condition of release Oct. 15, 2019, in Waterville, 19-hour jail sentence.

Ryan M. Owen, 32, of Winslow, robbery Feb. 6, 2015, in Waterville, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence, $5,207.66 restitution.

Tylor J. Orchard, 41, of Augusta, on Aug. 11, 2019, in Augusta: refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, 30-day jail sentence; assault, $300 fine, $200 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, dismissed.

Allie A. Pelletier, 26, of Athens, endangering the welfare of a child March 12, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

David Richard, 50, of Vassalboro, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 9, 2017, and Jan. 2, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Tasha Ryder, 27, of Augusta, on Aug. 30, 2019, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.; criminal mischief, 48-hour jail sentence, $100 restitution.

Joshua Semprebon, 33, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct, 10, 2019, in Augusta, three-day jail sentence.

Mary L. Shutters, 54, of Belfast, on April 3, 2019, in Belgrade: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, dismissed.

Dakota S. Smith, 21, of Clinton, on March 17, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release, 48-hour jail sentence.

Darren Q. Smith, 39, of Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 6, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine, $300 suspended, five-month jail sentence.

Angela Spaulding, 45, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 29, 2018, in Winslow, $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation.

Zoie M. Sprague, 22, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked April 21, 2018, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Kelsey R. Strickland, 27, of Bangor, operating under the influence Feb. 5, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua Strout, 45, of Houlton, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 7, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked June 28, 2019, in Benton, dismissed.

Richard M. Suchar, 78, of Vassalboro, on Sept. 30, 2018, in Vassalboro: operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; refusing to sign uniform summons complaint, $250 fine, $250 suspended.

Seth Taylor, 29, of Fairfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterville, $600 fine.

Joseph Trask, 50, of Clinton, on Oct. 1, 2018, in Gardiner: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine month jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, nine month jail sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 23, 2018, in Gardiner, six-month jail sentence.

Kevin P. Trepanier Jr., 30, of Norridgewock, on Sept. 18, 2019, in Waterville: failing to stop for an officer, 30-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine, $250 suspended; driving to endanger, $575 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop, 30-day jail sentence; criminal mischief, 30-day jail sentence, $3,500 restitution.

Frank Tripp, 51, of Augusta, on May 20, 2019, in Augusta: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six-month jail sentence; criminal trespass, 30-day jail sentence. Indecent conduct June 12, 2019, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. Drinking in public June 29, 2019, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence. On July 13, 2019, in Augusta: criminal trespass, 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence.

Heidi M. Warren, 48, of West Gardiner, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and failure to stop, provide information June 23, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Brian Whitman, 53, of Manchester, domestic violence assault July 24, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Laura M. Magosci Wilson, 54, of Moody, driving to endanger June 29, 2018, in Waterville, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence June 30, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Dylan J. Wood, 24, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 2, 2017, in Waterville, $200 fine.

John C. Young Jr., 58, of Litchfield, on March 2, 2019, in Litchfield: operating under the influence, $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: