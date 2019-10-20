AUBURN — The 5th Annual LA Summer Block Party raised $94,000 for Make-A-Wish Maine, enough to grant 13 wishes.

The event is Make-A-Wish Maine’s largest external fundraising event of the year and the amount beat this year’s goal.

The event planning committee presented a check to the group at the Oct. 7 meeting of the Auburn City Council.

The event is organized by Uncle Andy’s Digest, along with its partners Mac’s Grill and the city of Auburn, with presenting sponsor The Cote Corp.

Over the past five years the LA Summer Block party has raised money to grant 38 wishes to Maine children battling critical illnesses.

