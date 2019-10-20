HAMPTON, N.H. — Police say a driver died in a Hampton, New Hampshire, crash in which they drove head-on into a guardrail and concrete barrier near a toll plaza.

The crash killed 48-year-old Trenton Wendell of Rochester, New Hampshire, on Saturday night. Police say Wendell was the sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed into the guardrail and barrier that divide the open road toll lanes from the toll plaza.

An initial investigation showed Wendell was traveling north in the pickup truck and seemed to be entering the open road toll when he made a last-second lane change that caused him to strike the barrier. Police say it’s unclear why Wendell made the lane change.

Police say they’re still investigating the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous