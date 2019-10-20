ROAD RACING

Alex Russeau of Dundee, Michigan, broke the course record and Sarah Mulcahy of Fort Kent just missed the women’s record Sunday at the 18th Mount Desert Island Marathon.

Russeau, 30, won by more than 13 minutes with a time of 2 hours, 20 minutes and 59 seconds as he shaved 46 seconds off the record set by Dan Vassallo in 2016. Stuart Russell of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was second in 2:34:34, and defending champion Jake Shoemaker of Stow, Massachusetts, finished third (2:38:11).

Mulcahy, 34, covered the 26.2 miles in 2:49:19 – just 13 seconds slower than the record set last year by Leah Frost of Portland. Kate Edwards of Belchertown, Massachusetts, was a distant second in 3:03:02, and Laura Hergenrother of Ridgefield, Connecticut, placed third (3:04:23).

The half marathon record also fell, as Eric Ashe, 31, of Boston ran 1:07:10 for his third victory in four years. The previous record was 1:07:44 by Brian Harvey in 2015.

Karoline Skatteboe, 26, of Somerville, Massachusetts, was the women’s half marathon winner in 1:20:13.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The visiting Maine Mariners (1-2-1) rallied from a three-goal deficit late in the second period but ended up losing 5-4 to the Reading Royals (2-2-1).

The Mariners were down 3-0 midway through the second but scored three goals in the final eight minutes of the period to make it 3-3. The Mariners got goals from Nick Master, Ty Ronning, Michael McNicholas and Dillan Fox.

Frank DiCharia scored the winner for Reading with about 13 minutes remaining.

NHL: Brock Boeser and Jay Beagle scored late in a three-goal first period and visiting Vancouver held on to beat the New York Rangers, 3-2.

RUGBY

WORLD CUP: South Africa advanced to the semifinals with a grinding 26-3 win over Japan at Tokyo, bringing an end to the home team’s entertaining run at the first tournament in Asia.

• Wales rallied for a 20-19 win over France at Oita, Japan, and a place in the semifinals.

TENNIS

EUROPEAN OPEN: Andy Murray won his first ATP tour final since having hip surgery in January for an injury that left him contemplating retirement.

Murray rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at Antwerp, Belgium.

GOLF

PGA: Justin Thomas won his 11th Tour event and his second in South Korea in three years with a final-round 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory over Danny Lee at Jeju Island.

Thomas and Lee made it mostly a two-man show Sunday at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. They entered the final round tied and stayed that way through the front nine.

LPGA: Danielle Kang played bogey-free and closed with a 2-under 70 to win the Buick Shanghai for the second consecutive year. She had a tournament-record 16-under 272.

CHAMPIONS: Heavy rain forced the postponement of the third round of the event at Richmond, Virginia, to Monday.

EUROPEAN: Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium ended more than seven years without a victory when he closed with a 1-over 72 to win the French Open at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Adam Lallana scored his first goal in more than two years to rescue a 1-1 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United, preserving the league leader’s unbeaten start.

Liverpool is six points ahead of Manchester City after nine of the 38 games.

MLS: Fabrice-Jean Picault scored and assisted on Marco Fabian’s goal in extra time to help the Philadelphia Union beat New York 4-3 at Chester, Pennsylvania, and eliminate the Red Bulls from the playoffs.

