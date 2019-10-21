The state has terminated a MaineCare contract with a Biddeford-based service provider that failed to make improvements following the death of a client this summer.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Monday that the state has severed ties with Residential and Community Support Services for failing to protect the health and safety of adults in its care.

“The health and safety of Maine people is our chief concern,” Lambrew said in a statement. “This company’s unacceptable failure to ensure the well-being of its residents has led us to take immediate steps to safeguard residents’ health and welfare and transition them to alternative homes. We will do all we can to help ease the disruption and distress caused to residents and their families as we hold the company accountable.”

Residential and Community Support Services, or RCSS, has been a MaineCare provider since 2013. As of Oct. 18, the agency operated 38 one- and two-bedroom residences for adults with developmental disabilities in southern Maine.

According to DHHS, staff at one of those properties failed to provide the resident with critical medication and also failed to summon emergency services. The resident died in late August. DHHS did not release a name, citing privacy laws.

Following the death, the department suspended all new admissions to RCSS on Aug. 30, began a program audit and asked RCSS to submit a plan of corrections. While that was happening, referrals came into adult protective services about other residents and were investigated.

DHHS, in its statement, said that although RCSS made some improvements, it still failed to administer medication, failed to demonstrate an effective quality management and monitoring system and failed to implement effective safeguards.

Because RCSS did not make sufficient progress, DHHS took the extraordinary step of terminating the contract.

As of Monday, the state said it already had transitioned four residents to alternative housing and is working to safely move the remaining 61 individuals.

RCSS’s chief executive officer, Christine Tiernan, did not respond to an email on Monday. No one answered the phone at the agency’s Biddeford headquarters.

Two years ago, under the administration of Gov. Paul LePage and former DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew, the U.S. Office of Inspector General issued a scathing audit report that found the state failed to protect adults with developmental disabilities, including some who died under unexplained circumstances.

Over a 30-month period from January 2013 to June 2015, DHHS failed to properly investigate 133 deaths and also didn’t report 34 percent of the critical incidents involving developmentally challenged MaineCare patients.

At the time, DHHS said the report was accurate but didn’t reflect current practices.

Since then, the department has implemented reforms.

Lambrew, in her statement, said the department is working on additional reforms, including adding a requirement that one- and two-bed homes, like the one where the recent’s death occurred, be licensed through the state.

This story will be updated.

