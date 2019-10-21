IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:46 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Airport Road.

12:33 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Western Avenue.

1:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

2:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Buena Vista Drive.

3:28 p.m., a well-being check was made on Campbell Street.

4:43 p.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.

8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

Monday at 12:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

IN CHELSEA, Saturday at 12:20 a.m., property was recovered on Townhouse Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant View Ridge Road.

8:36 p.m., a theft was reported on Stanley Hill Road.

Saturday at 6:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:01 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Water Street.

10:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue.

Saturday at 3:07 p.m., a handgun was recovered on Carey Lane.

3:54 p.m., a complaint of harassment was made on Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 10:21 a.m., a complaint of harassment was made at Iron Mine Hill Mobile Home Park.

Monday at 5:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 3:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Huntington Hill Road.

5:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perry Drive.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 6:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Pond Road and Western Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carver Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 5:15 p.m., a theft was reported on High Street.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 7:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:25 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Ridge Road.

Monday at 1:45 a.m., Douglas Krajewski, 26 of Augusta, was arrested for violating conditions of release following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 2:15 p.m., Branden D. Spencer, 20, of Burnham was arrested for violation of conditions of release.

5:30 p.m., Justin Daniel Hardesty, 34, of China was arrested for violating conditions of release and a probation hold following a well-being check on Lakeview Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 4:55 p.m., a Eric Stephen Estes, 44, of Farmingdale was arrested on Bowman Street for failing to appear in court.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 10:41 p.m., Nicole Taylor, 43, of Farmingdale was arrested on the charges of operating a motor vehicle after habitual offenses, violating conditions of release, unlawful trafficking of heroin, and sale and use of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Bridge Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Monday at 1:45 a.m., a 35-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for violating conditions of release following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street.

4:51 a.m., a 58-year-old Huntington Beach, California, woman was issued a summons for operating a vehicle without a license.

IN CHINA Friday at 4:19 p.m., Warren M. Joslyn Jr., 30, of Windsor was issued a summons for for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 1:11 p.m., Corey Connor, 50, of Gardiner was issued a summons for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license during a motor vehicle stop on Bridge Street.

Sunday at 9:30 p.m., Bridgette Moody, 42, of Litchfield, was issued a summons for operating a vehicle after suspension following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 10 a.m., Mark A. McAlister, 53, of Buckfield was issued a summons for displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

IN WINDSOR, Friday at 7:07 p.m., Michael Olsen Murray, 28, of Gardiner was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle after a license was suspended following a motor vehicle stop on Route 105.

