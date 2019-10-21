IN BENTON, Sunday at 9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:53 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

10:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Broadway.

9:22 a.m., vandalism was reported on Exchange Street.

2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

2:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Sunset Avenue.

5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:42 a.m., fraud was reported on Great Moose Drive.

7:14 p.m., vandalism was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN JAY, Sunday at 8:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davenport Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reed Road.

9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Street.

2:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bean Street.

5:40 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.

6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

7:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

7:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Road.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 3:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:03 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Alpine Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Hicks Pond Road.

10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:34 p.m., an assault was reported on North Avenue.

6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on East River Road.

9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East River Road.

10:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 10:41 a.m, suspicious activity was reported on Hole In The Wall Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

6:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:40 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

11:38 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Kennebec Street.

11:50 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.

12:22 pm., identity theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

1:04 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

3:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Autumn Street.

5:16 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Colby Street.

5:20 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

8:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.

8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Lane.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:03 p.m., Devin Folsom, 28, of North Alpine Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:26 a.m., Christopher Allmendinger, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, criminal speeding, eluding an officer and violating conditions of release.

12:30 p.m., Joshua Mortimer, 20, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of criminal speeding and violating conditions of release.

3:08 p.m., Kerstone Lane, 42, of Brooks, was arrested on nine warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:37 a.m., Cory Kibbe, 35, of Ridgewood Avenue, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, misuse of identification and misuse of public benefits instrument.

8:52 p.m., Daniel Grenier, 56, of Drummond Ave, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing following a domestic dispute call on Drummond Avenue.

