IN BENTON, Sunday at 9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:53 p.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.
7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
10:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Skowhegan Road.
11:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Broadway.
9:22 a.m., vandalism was reported on Exchange Street.
2:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
2:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Sunset Avenue.
5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:42 a.m., fraud was reported on Great Moose Drive.
7:14 p.m., vandalism was reported on Franklin Health Commons.
IN JAY, Sunday at 8:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davenport Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Reed Road.
9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Street.
2:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bean Street.
5:40 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.
6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
7:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.
7:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Walker Road.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Madison Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 3:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sandy River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:03 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Alpine Street.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Hicks Pond Road.
10:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:34 p.m., an assault was reported on North Avenue.
6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on East River Road.
9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East River Road.
10:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 10:41 a.m, suspicious activity was reported on Hole In The Wall Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
6:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:40 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
11:38 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Kennebec Street.
11:50 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
12:17 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennebec Street.
12:22 pm., identity theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
1:04 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
3:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
4:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Autumn Street.
5:16 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Colby Street.
5:20 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
8:52 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Drummond Avenue.
8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silvermount Street.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Lane.
ARRESTS
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:03 p.m., Devin Folsom, 28, of North Alpine Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 2:26 a.m., Christopher Allmendinger, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, criminal speeding, eluding an officer and violating conditions of release.
12:30 p.m., Joshua Mortimer, 20, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of criminal speeding and violating conditions of release.
3:08 p.m., Kerstone Lane, 42, of Brooks, was arrested on nine warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:37 a.m., Cory Kibbe, 35, of Ridgewood Avenue, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, misuse of identification and misuse of public benefits instrument.
8:52 p.m., Daniel Grenier, 56, of Drummond Ave, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing following a domestic dispute call on Drummond Avenue.
