WATERVILLE — The Elm, the old American Legion building at 21 College Ave., will host “The Sukeforth Family Festival of Trees” again this year on Nov. 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 and Dec. 1. Festival hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, according to a news release from Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area.

Various organizations and businesses from Waterville and surrounding communities will donate fully decorated, themed and lighted artificial trees that will be displayed throughout the event. A sign designating the name of the business or organization will be prominently displayed for each tree.

Those who attend can enter as many 50-cent raffle tickets for a favorite tree. The drawing will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Winners do not have to be present to win.

The charities that will benefit from the event this year include Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels and Shriners Hospitals.

For additional information, contact Annette Sukeforth Marin at 313-3216 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: