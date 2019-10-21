SANGERVILLE – America’s last ambassador to Syria, who left his post five years ago, hailed President Donald Trump’s recent decision to pull U.S. troops out of the country.

Beaver Cove resident Robert Ford said the situation there was “always going to blow up” and there’s not much that Trump or anyone else could have done about it.

There is no way, he said, for the United States to fix the problems that tore Syria apart.

In fact, he said, it’s time for the nation to think through its military commitments in the entire Middle East.

“I’m not sure what we get out of it,” said Ford, an Arabist who served as ambassador in Damascus from 2011 to 2014, where he was often embraced by pro-democracy demonstrators as he criticized the brutal regime of Nasjar al-Assad.

Ford, who is retired, said he warned military leaders years ago that if they armed the Kurds and relied on them to take on the Islamic State, they would wind up pushing Turkey into the conflict.

He said the generals recognized that would likely happen but figured they needed the Kurds to take down ISIS and could not wait to find another way to deal with the terrorist state anchored in the deserts of eastern Syria.

Ford said he told retired U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis it would not work out in the long run.

“The bill has now come due,” Ford said. “This was always going to end badly.”

Ford said that Turkey has a legitimate concern that the Kurds in Iraq have ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, commonly called the PKK, a militant group that has committed acts of terrorism in Turkey and is listed by many countries as a terrorist organization.

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, who joined the conversation at a party fundraiser, said that he’s “never been a big believer in intervention” either.

Both Golden and Ford said the process used by Trump to make the decision to pull out was poor.

Golden said the military was “caught off guard” by Trump’s tweets declaring the intention to remove a thousand American troops from Kurdish-held territory in northern and eastern Syria. He said he worried that the way it was done is “feeding more conflict in the region.”

Golden, who served in combat roles for the U.S. Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan, said the U.S. interest should focus narrowly on fighting the terrorists who threaten Americans.

He said military leaders have assured members of Congress that they retain the capacity to go after high-value terrorist targets despite the pullout.

Ford said the country needs to weigh the benefits it gets for the tremendous cost of deploying the military. There are real trade-offs, he said.

Golden said he worries the situation today may “bring more violence and attacks” because U.S. troops are no longer there to keep the peace.

“And who caused that?” Ford asked. He said the PKK and the Kurds allied with it are responsible in large part for Turkey’s desire to intervene along its border with Syria.

Ford, who is married to another retired diplomat, Alison Barkley, moved to Maine to get away from Washington. “I don’t want to be a bottom feeder,” he said.

In small town Maine, he said, the concerns of diplomats are far away.

“I can sit out on my deck and listen to the loons,” Ford said.

He teaches at Yale University in the spring semester and is increasingly involved in Democratic Party politics in Piscataquis County.

