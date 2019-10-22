Jonathan Schomaker of Leavitt Area High School will be allowed to race alongside the rest of the runners in the Class B South regional cross country meet, as well as be scored in a separate wheelchair division, according to his father.
The ruling would allow Schomaker to race at the state meet, as well.
Jon Schomaker, Jonathan’s father, said he received a phone call from Leavitt principal Eben Shaw on Tuesday morning in which Shaw gave him the news from the Maine Principals’ Association.
The MPA last week gave Schomaker two options: Either race in a separate wheelchair race and be scored in his own division, or race in an exhibition race alongside other runners and not be scored, taking away his chances or racing at the Class B state meet.
“They took the option ‘B’ version of racing with everyone and the ‘A’ version of getting the wheelchair division,” Schomaker said. “It creates a legacy for people that don’t have to go through this in the future. They hope to establish a wheelchair division statewide going forward.”
Shaw and the MPA were not able to be reached at the time of publishing.
“The reality is it wasn’t much of a stretch from where we were,” Schomaker said. “We obviously want to see it in writing, which Shaw agreed with.”
After nearly a month of fighting for his son’s right to race, Schomaker is content. “I’m good with this,” Schomaker said.
This story will be updated.
