IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:46 a.m., police recovered needles near Bridge and North streets.
9:59 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.
12:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Commerce Drive.
2 p.m., an assault was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
2:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Commerce Drive.
3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.
5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.
10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
11:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
Tuesday at 2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 9:26 a.m., harassment was reported at Dunkin Donuts on Maine Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:44 a.m., police recovered needles near Highland Avenue and Clinton Street.
9:18 a.m., an assault was reported on Bridge Street.
7:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on River Avenue.
Tuesday at 7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.
IN ROME, Monday at 4:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crystal Spring Lane.
4:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mountain Drive.
IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 11:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Valley Street.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:11 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Rambler Road.
6:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:53 a.m., Elsie V. Cowing, 28, of Wiscasset, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.
8:50 a.m., Damion C. Cress, 21, of Benton, was arrested on charges of obstructing the report of a crime, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on State Street.
4:09 p.m., Seth P. Nichols, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant on Edison Drive.
11:05 p.m., Michael W. Norweg, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release following a reported domestic disturbance on Riverside Drive.
11:30 p.m., Roy C. Elliot, Jr., 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Winthrop Court.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 6:05 p.m., Cotey Provencher, 25, of Hallowell was arrested on two warrants on Wilder Street. A full report was not available by press time.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:38 a.m., Sherry A. Bean Parkhurst, 63, was issued a summons on a charge of theft, elevated by two prior convictions, following a report of shoplifting on Stephen King Drive.
9:59 p.m., Donald C. Decker, Jr., 20, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding, going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 2:58 p.m., Vaughn B. Estabrook, 85, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a reported assault on at the United State Post Office on Hallowell Road.
