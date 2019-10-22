IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:46 a.m., police recovered needles near Bridge and North streets.

9:59 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Western Avenue.

12:43 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Commerce Drive.

2 p.m., an assault was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

2:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Commerce Drive.

3:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sewall Street.

10:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

11:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Tuesday at 2:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 9:26 a.m., harassment was reported at Dunkin Donuts on Maine Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:44 a.m., police recovered needles near Highland Avenue and Clinton Street.

9:18 a.m., an assault was reported on Bridge Street.

7:46 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on River Avenue.

Tuesday at 7:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.

IN ROME, Monday at 4:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crystal Spring Lane.

4:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mountain Drive.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 11:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Valley Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:11 p.m., a juvenile problem was reported on Rambler Road.

6:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 6:53 a.m., Elsie V. Cowing, 28, of Wiscasset, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

8:50 a.m., Damion C. Cress, 21, of Benton, was arrested on charges of obstructing the report of a crime, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on State Street.

4:09 p.m., Seth P. Nichols, 29, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant on Edison Drive.

11:05 p.m., Michael W. Norweg, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release following a reported domestic disturbance on Riverside Drive.

11:30 p.m., Roy C. Elliot, Jr., 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Winthrop Court.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 6:05 p.m., Cotey Provencher, 25, of Hallowell was arrested on two warrants on Wilder Street. A full report was not available by press time.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:38 a.m., Sherry A. Bean Parkhurst, 63, was issued a summons on a charge of theft, elevated by two prior convictions, following a report of shoplifting on Stephen King Drive.

9:59 p.m., Donald C. Decker, Jr., 20, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding, going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 2:58 p.m., Vaughn B. Estabrook, 85, of Litchfield, was issued a summons on a charge of assault following a reported assault on at the United State Post Office on Hallowell Road.

