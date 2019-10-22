MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man initially expected in court for a hearing on attempted murder charges at a church now faces an accusation that he attacked and hurt his public defender.
Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Holloway, of Manchester, was charged with first-degree assault Monday. He’s accused of causing a serious head injury to his lawyer in a room at a Manchester jail used for attorney-client meetings. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Holloway has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with an Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. He had faced a bail hearing on those charges Tuesday, but that was canceled after his public defender filed a motion to withdraw based on a conflict of interest.
It’s not clear if anyone is representing Holloway.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots get wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from Falcons, report says
-
Local & State
After losing contract, service provider blames DHHS for client’s death
-
Uncategorized
Mildred Faustina (Butler) Goff
-
Business
CEO of troubled, Portland-based Covetrus steps down
-
Maine Crime
Richmond man’s death ruled a homicide by state police
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.